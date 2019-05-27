Baseball All-Star, longtime Boise resident Bill Buckner dies at 69

Bill Buckner, Boise Hawks, 2012 Shawn Raecke/Idaho Statesman

One of Major League Baseball’s most under-appreciated players in his prime, Bill Buckner died Monday at 69 in his hometown of Vallejo, California.

Buckner, who played in 2,517 games from 1969 to 1990 for five teams, enjoyed post-retirement life in Boise, where he worked in real estate and was a fixture in the local sports scene, even serving as the Boise Hawks’ hitting coach in 2012 and 2013.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, Buckner had been battling Lewy body dementia. Buckner was married and had three children, including Bobby Buckner, who played baseball at Boise High and collegiately in Texas. Some of the practice facilities for Boise High at Fort Boise are named for Bill.

Though Buckner was an All-Star in 1981 and won the National League batting title in 1980, he is known by most for his error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, playing for the Red Sox. It allowed the Mets to score the winning run, and then New York won Game 7, stretching Boston’s World Series drought to 78 years. He moved West in part because of all the negative comments he’d hear, but in 2008 threw out the opening pitch for Boston’s home opener, a game in which they unveiled their 2007 World Series championship banner.

In his major league career, Buckner batted .289, had 2,715 hits, drove in 1,208 runs, and scored 1,077 with 174 home runs and 183 stolen bases. He played for the Red Sox, Cubs, Dodgers, Royals and Angels. In Boise, he owned large home near Table Rock that he put up for sale in 2013 for $1.7 million. He was the minority owner of a car dealership in Emmett that closed in December 2008. Buckner also was a supporter of Boise State athletics, owning football season tickets and often seen at basketball games.





The Hawks family is saddened to hear of the passing of our former Hitting Coach and Boise resident, Bill Buckner. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/Df1VFLZ9O5 — Boise Hawks (@BoiseHawks) May 27, 2019