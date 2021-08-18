Idaho prep football rankings: These are the state title favorites entering the season.

Rigby’s Taylor Freeman tries to escape Rocky Mountain defenders Michael Riddle and A.J. Edwards in last year’s 5A state championship. The two appears appear headed for a rematch as Rigby was No. 1 in the preseason state media poll, while Rocky Mountain was No. 2. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The first handful of Idaho high school football games kick off this weekend, followed by the full slate of games the following week.

So sports reporters around Idaho gathered and release the preseason state football rankings in all six classifications.

Rigby (5A), Skyline (4A), Sugar-Salem (3A), West Side (2A), Oakley (1A Division I) and Carey (1A Division II) finished No. 1 in their respective classifications. But there’s a long way to go between now and November.

See the full class-by-class rankings below.