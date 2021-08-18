Idaho prep football rankings: These are the state title favorites entering the season.

The first handful of Idaho high school football games kick off this weekend, followed by the full slate of games the following week.
So sports reporters around Idaho gathered and release the preseason state football rankings in all six classifications.
Rigby (5A), Skyline (4A), Sugar-Salem (3A), West Side (2A), Oakley (1A Division I) and Carey (1A Division II) finished No. 1 in their respective classifications. But there’s a long way to go between now and November.
Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He's won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley's best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.
