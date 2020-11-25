Idaho Statesman Logo
COVID-19 canceled the Shrine game. But 141 seniors were still honored as all-stars.

Clockwise from top left, Nampa’s Isaak Plew, Kuna’s Sean Austin and Bishop Kelly’s Keegan Croteau were all selected to as Shriners’ All-Stars.
Clockwise from top left, Nampa's Isaak Plew, Kuna's Sean Austin and Bishop Kelly's Keegan Croteau were all selected to as Shriners' All-Stars.

The traditional East-West Shrine All-Star Game will not be played this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Boise, Idaho, area’s top high school football players were still selected as all-stars.

Below are the searchable rosters for the 11-man and 8-man all-star teams covering the greater Treasure Valley.

Only seniors are eligible for selection.

