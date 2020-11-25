COVID-19 canceled the Shrine game. But 141 seniors were still honored as all-stars.

The traditional East-West Shrine All-Star Game will not be played this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Boise, Idaho, area’s top high school football players were still selected as all-stars.
Below are the searchable rosters for the 11-man and 8-man all-star teams covering the greater Treasure Valley.
Only seniors are eligible for selection.
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year
Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.Support my work with a digital subscription
Comments