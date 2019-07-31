Boise native is making an NFL comeback two years after an injury ended his career

Idaho’s top high school football plays of 2018 The top high school football plays from all around Idaho for the 2018 season. Music: "6.6.05" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The top high school football plays from all around Idaho for the 2018 season. Music: "6.6.05" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY.

Hugh Thornton hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2015 and retired before the 2017 season due to an ankle injury. But the Boise native is making a comeback.

The Washington Redskins signed the 28-year-old offensive lineman Wednesday during a flurry of moves to reshuffle their offensive line depth.

“They told me to show up ready to work, and that’s what I am,” Thorton told a group of reporters at Redskins training camp Wednesday. “I’m an offensive lineman at heart. All I want to do is work and help the team succeed anyway I can. I’m here to work.”

A third-round pick in 2013, Thornton started 32 of 37 games as a guard with the Indianapolis Colts from 2013 to 2015. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2017 offseason but never played a down before a lingering ankle injury forced him into retirement at 25 years old in May 2017.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“At the moment, I just knew that I had to step away for a second to get healthy, get out of that environment and focus on my health — physical, spiritual, emotional, everything. Just get right,” Thorton said.

He told reporters he got the itch to play again immediately and began training for a comeback. He played with the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football this spring before the league folded and getting a call from the Redskins as they battle training camp holdouts and injuries.

“I just kept training, kept putting one foot in front of the other and God answered,” Thornton said. “I got the opportunity, and I’m here.”

Born in Boise, Thornton attended junior high and high school in the Treasure Valley from the seventh through 11th grade. He played football at Mountain View and Boise High and won a 5A heavyweight state wrestling title as a junior at Mountain View in 2008.

He then moved to Oberlin, Ohio for his senior year of high school before signing with the University of Illinois.