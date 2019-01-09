One of Idaho’s most successful high school football coaches retires

Paul Peterson built one of Idaho’s top high school football programs. But the Eagle High football coach handed in his letter of resignation Wednesday, capping a storied, 14-year career with the Mustangs.
Peterson led Eagle to a 109-40 (.732) record, eight conference or pod championships and the 2009 state title. The Mustangs have reached the playoffs each of the last 11 seasons, finished as 5A state runner-ups in 2008 and 2011 and had just one losing season under Peterson, his first in 2005.
“He’s done a great job. The record speaks for itself,” Eagle principal Terry Beck said. “He’s been great for the community of Eagle and Star.”
Peterson, 57, has considered retiring the past couple seasons before pulling the trigger Wednesday. He will remain a health and special education P.E. teacher at Eagle and will continue to coach with Pac-West Baseball, where he’s the executive director.
“I will still be able to get my coaching ‘fix.’ I’m still a coach,” Peterson said. “I’m still involved in sports, but I’m taking one piece of my personal life out of the equation. I’ve got a couple grandkids, and next month my grandson and I are off to Legoland in California. That’s what I want to do.”
