Idaho’s top high school football plays of 2018

The top high school football plays from all around Idaho for the 2018 season. Music: "6.6.05" by BOPD. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY.
By
High School Football

These were Idaho’s top high school football plays in 2018. Watch the highlight reel.

By Michael Lycklama

November 27, 2018 07:48 PM

The high school football season is over. Amid all the postseason accolades, take a look back on the best plays of the season from all over the state.

We highlighted the top 15 plays from 5A to 1A in the video above.

You also can survey who made the all-conference teams from the Boise region in the 5A SIC, 4A SIC and 3A to 1A leagues.

And stay tuned for the All-Idaho teams, due out Sunday, Dec. 16.

