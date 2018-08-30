Statement made. Borah football sends message to state with big win over SIC power

The Borah High football team entered the season with plenty of hype and expectations, a rarity the past couple decades for the Lions.
They backed it up Thursday, throttling perennial power Eagle 42-25 at Dona Larsen Park to let the rest of the 5A Southern Idaho Conference know Borah is for real.
“I think it shows everyone we’re here to play. We’re contenders,” Borah senior Ellis Magnuson said. “It just shows everyone that we’re heading for the top spot.”
The “Big Four” of Capital, Eagle, Mountain View and Rocky Mountain have long ruled the 5A SIC. But Borah raised eyebrows when the league’s coaches voted them fourth in a preseason poll ahead of Eagle.
The Lions qualified for the playoffs each of the past three years but have struggled to score the big win when the lights shine brightest. Borah hasn’t won a playoff game since 1995.
But Borah (2-0) put those demons to rest — for now — by knocking off Eagle (1-1) for the first time since 2012. The Lions’ air raid offense piled up 523 yards behind three-year starting quarterback Jake Standlee. The 6-4 senior completed 33-of-43 passes for 425 yards and four touchdowns, and he added another TD on the ground.
“He can make every throw, so that’s always nice,” said Borah coach Jason Burton, still dripping wet from a celebratory Gatorade shower. “As you can see, he truly is a playmaker. We used to make fun of him as a sophomore and junior that, ‘You can’t get out of the pocket. You can’t run.’ Tonight, you could see he can make plays and kind of move guys and put balls in spots a normal high school quarterbacks can’t.”
Standlee has plenty of weapons to work with, including junior Austin Bolt (eight catches, 151 yards, two TDs) and senior Chase Nett (seven catches, 63 yards, one TD). But the connection between Standlee and Magnuson remains tight as a vice and explosive.
Magnuson finished with 10 catches for 165 yards and TD. On his lone score, he flushed out into the flat and lost track of the ball. Standlee still delivered it, Magnuson spun around at the last second over his wrong shoulder and found a 4-yard TD catch waiting in his lap.
“He wasn’t even looking at me,” Standlee pointed out. “I just threw it, and he turned around and it hit him in the stomach.”
“That’s what having a good quarterback is for,” Magnuson fired back. “It hits you right in the stomach and you don’t even know.”
Eagle threatened a late comeback when Nelson Russell ran in a 13-yard TD, and sophomore QB Ben Ford fired a 65-yard TD pass to Dalton Mashore on a one-play scoring drive.
The two quick scores cut the deficit to 35-25 with 7 minutes, 4 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Burton admitted the air went out of the Lions’ sideline for a minute. But Standlee engineered one last scoring drive, and he capped it off by pushing the pile 1-yard into the end zone on a QB sneak.
BORAH 42, EAGLE 25
Eagle
7
3
0
15
—
25
Borah
6
8
14
14
—
42
First quarter
BOR — Chase Nett 9 pass from Jake Standlee (pass failed), 7:52
EAG — Ben Ford 1 run (Austin Frisk kick), 3:25
Second quarter
BOR — Austdan Phomphackdy 4 run (Standlee to Austin Bolt pass), 7:03
EAG — Frisk 35 field goal, 4:48
Third quarter
BOR — Ellis Magnuson 4 pass from Standlee (Kellan McCullough kick), 8:58
BOR — Austin Bolt 25 pass from Standlee (Eden Makaafi kick), 6:50
Fourth quarter
BOR — Bolt 16 pass from Standlee (Makaafi kick), 11:50
EAG — Nelson Russel 13 run (Frisk kick), 10:15
EAG — Dalton Mashore 65 pass from Ford (Ford run), 7:04
BOR — Standlee 1 run (McCullough kick), 4:55
Individual leaders
RUSHING — Eagle: Dalton Mashore 1-(-4), Nelson Russell 9-52, Ben Ford 18-106, Kaden Baskett 4-18. Borah: Jake Standlee 7-1, Ellis Magnuson 1-23, Innocent Ndayiragije 4-(-2), Cameron Pruitt 6-11, Austdan Phomphackdy 18-65.
PASSING — Eagle: Ford 5-14-1 127. Borah: Standlee 33-43-0 425.
RECEIVING — Eagle: Mashore 2-83, Austin Thompson 1-14, Russell 1-18, Baskett 1-12. Borah: Chase Nett 7-63, Magnuson 10-165, Austin Bolt 8-151, Ndayiragije 3-12, Kade Dilworth 2-13, Pruitt 3-21.
Comments