Standlee, Borah’s air raid light up Skyview in football season opener

NOTE: This story will be updated as results are reported throughout the night.
Senior quarterback Jake Standlee and the Borah High football team spoiled Skyview’s 5A Southern Idaho Conference debut with a 47-13 route Friday night in Nampa.
Standlee completed 16-of-22 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Senior receiver Chase Nett scored the Lions’ first two TDs on receptions of 9 and 24 yards, and he racked up a game-leading 94 receiving yards. Fellow receivers Austin Bolt and Ellis Magnuson each added a TD reception for the Lions.
Third-year starting quarterback Wyatt Storer led Skyview’s attack with 23 completions for 170 yards, but he threw two picks and failed to get the Hawks in the end zone. Tyler Crowe and Cade Salois scored on runs of 9 and 4 yards, respectively.
Wilder 31, Garden Valley 8
Norman Gonzalez provided the bookends to Wilder’s nonconference road victory against Garden Valley, scoring the first touchdown of the game on a 45-yard interception return and then adding a 35-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter.
Wilder running back Cristian Aguilar accounted for 138 yards and two TDs on 11 carries.
Centennial 36, Boise 9
Dayne Koch threw four touchdowns, three to Cooper Lowry, as the Patriots ran away with a win Thursday at Dona Larsen Park.
Koch completed 23-of-37 passes for 298 yards. Caden Clark hauled in 10 catches for 161 yards and a TD, and Lowry added four catches for 94 yards.
Boise cut the lead to 16-9 before halftime, but the Patriots pitched a shutout the rest of the way. Centennial forced three turnovers and held Boise to 187 total yards of offense.
Comments