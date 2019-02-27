12 must-see players at the boys basketball state tournaments this weekend

Idaho’s best high school basketball players descend upon the Treasure Valley this week for the state tournaments. But with 48 teams playing at six different sites, even the most diehard fan can’t keep track of all of the state’s top talent.
Here’s a cheat sheet of who to keep an eye on this week.
Ellis Magnuson, Borah
Eastern Washington has offered the reigning first-team, 5A All-Idaho selection. The 6-1 senior point guard continues to dazzle opponents and fans with his no-look passes, and his breakneck speed with the ball in his hands is unmatched. He enters state averaging 10.2 points and a 5A SIC-leading 5.8 assists per game.
Austin Bolt, Borah
Magnuson brings the flash while the 6-4 junior forward brings grit and never-ending motor. No loose ball or rebound is ever out of the the grasp of Bolt (14.8 ppg, 11.0 rebounds), who wills his way into the right spot at the right time. But his future will likely come off the court. He has a scholarship offer to play football for Utah State, likely the first of many.
Briggs Ranstrom, Rocky Mountain
The 6-7 junior guard remains the ultimate jack of all trades, capable of guarding and playing all five positions on the floor. Idaho State extended an offer before the season to Ranstrom (13.3 ppg, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists), who has his hand in everything for the two-time defending 5A champs.
Tanner Hayhurst, Eagle
Another junior with an offer from Idaho State, the 6-6 guard led the 5A SIC in scoring at 17.7 points per game. But he’s no volume scorer. Hayhurst adds 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, all while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 81 percent at the free-throw line.
Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls
Opponents will struggle to match up one-on-one with the 6-10 senior center and keep him off the glass. He controls the lane for the Bruins, averaging 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds all while shooting 69 percent from the floor.
Amoro Lado, Vallivue
The 4A classification’s leading scorer (24.0 ppg) can take it to the rim whenever he wants. But the 6-3 senior is no one-tricky pony. He stuffs the stat sheet when defenses focus on him with 7.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He’s committed to Florida’s Chipola College, the No. 9-ranked junior college in the country.
Gabe Quinnett, Moscow
The 6-4 senior guard leads the Bear’s high-flying attack, racking up 21.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. His quick release and range make him a dead-eye 3-point shooter (42 percent). And his vision and rifle of an arm make him a nightmare on the fastbreak getting others involved (3.8 assists).
Jake Poulton, Columbia
The 6-foot senior and four-year starter has never shied away from the big shot, hitting two buzzer-beating 3-pointers to earn the Wildcats their first district title. He can score (19.3 ppg) and shoot (44 percent behind the arc) with anyone in the state. But he’s also an elite passer, leading the 4A SIC with 4.7 assists a night.
Max Rogers, Century
The Diamondbacks field the stingiest defense in 4A (46.1 ppg) thanks in part to Rogers patrolling the paint. The 6-7 senior forward averages 2.3 blocks, often intimidating teams to settle for outside shots. But he’s also Century’s top weapon on offense and the leader in points (15.0), rebounds (8.2) and assists (2.3) per game.
Michael Ure, Ririe
Don’t expect the 6-7 senior to clog the paint. The two-time, first-team All-Idaho selection in 2A remains one of the state’s toughest matchups regardless of classification thanks to his long range and smooth dribbling. He’s racking up 21.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 1.3 assists as he tries to get the Bulldogs back to the Idaho Center for the third year in a row.
Zane Mussman, Valley
After averaging a double-double to earn a spot on the 1A Division I All-Idaho first team a year ago, the 6-6 senior forward is back at it again. He’s pouring in 17.7 points and 13.6 rebounds a game for the Vikings, using an array of deadly up-and-under moves and long-range shots.
Jonny Hillman, Genesis Prep
With his college career set after signing with Carroll College, the 6-2 senior guard can chase another title. Coaches voted him the 1A Division II All-Idaho Player of the Year as a sophomore, and he made the first team last season too. The four-year starter has served as a captain since his freshman campaign.
