Idaho’s best basketball players selected for state all-star game. See who made the team.

Nine girls and seven boys from the Treasure Valley were selected for the 2019 state all-star high school basketball games, according to rosters released Monday.
The 16th annual seniors-only all-star game is March 23 at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene. The girls game tips off at 1 p.m. followed by the boys at 3:30 p.m. The event also includes 3-point and dunk contests.
The rosters primarily pit players from the Boise metropolitan area against the rest of the state, with a few exceptions. Players are selected by media members throughout Idaho.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.
METRO GIRLS
Nyalam Thabach, Borah
Jalen Callender, Caldwell
Chinma Njoku, Century
Jaimee McKinnie, Eagle
Meghan Boyd, Eagle
Makenna Baker, Highland
Shawnee Simpson, Malad
Emma Clark, Melba
Lexi Mitchell, Middleton
Darian White, Mountain View
Reagan Yamauchi, Soda Springs
Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson
Alternates: Allie Cannon, Blackfoot; Maycee Stenquist, Hillcrest
Metro coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, Soda Springs
REGION GIRLS
Kelly Horning, Coeur d’Alene
Bella Murekatete, Genesis Prep
Rachel Schroeder, Genesis Prep
Bridget Reiken, Lake City
Dejah Wilson, Lake City
Kendyll Kinzer, Lewiston
Taylia Stimpson, Minico
Madison Jackson, Parma
Chevelle Shepherd, Salmon River
Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont
Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem
McKeeley Tonkin, Timberlake
Alternates: Sara Muehlhausen, Lake City; Kaci Haeg, St. Maries; Brooke Stevens, Clark Fork
Region coach: James Anderson, Lake City
METRO BOYS
Cole Alton, Boise
Ellis Magnuson, Borah
Max Rogers, Century
Jake Poulton, Columbia
Deshun Harwell, Century
Brett Kern, Emmett
Jake O’Neil, Fruitland
Kyle Austin, Hillcrest
Kalvin Bowen, Idaho Falls
Spencer Hathaway, Madison
Michael Ure, Ririe
Amoro Lado, Vallivue
Alternates: Trey Shaul, Bear Lake; Andrew VanSickle, Highland
Metro coach: Jeremy Dennis, Borah
REGION BOYS
Kale Edwards, Coeur d’Alene
Jonny Hillman, Genesis Prep
Kon Ajang, Genesis Prep
Donaven Santana, Lewiston
Kobe Matsen, Minico
Gabe Quinnett, Moscow
Jarod Adams, Mountain Home
Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont
Gavven Desjarlais, Post Falls
Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls
Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls
Zack Welch, Wallace
Alternates: Josiah Haaland, Lakeland; Winston Duggan, Twin Falls
Region coach: Matt Harr, Twin Falls
