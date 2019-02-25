Boys High School Basketball

Idaho’s best basketball players selected for state all-star game. See who made the team.

By Michael Lycklama

February 25, 2019 06:54 PM

Jaimee McKinnie, right, was one of two Eagle seniors selected to the state all-star basketball game at North Idaho College.
Nine girls and seven boys from the Treasure Valley were selected for the 2019 state all-star high school basketball games, according to rosters released Monday.

The 16th annual seniors-only all-star game is March 23 at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene. The girls game tips off at 1 p.m. followed by the boys at 3:30 p.m. The event also includes 3-point and dunk contests.

The rosters primarily pit players from the Boise metropolitan area against the rest of the state, with a few exceptions. Players are selected by media members throughout Idaho.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.

METRO GIRLS

Nyalam Thabach, Borah

Jalen Callender, Caldwell

Chinma Njoku, Century

Jaimee McKinnie, Eagle

Meghan Boyd, Eagle

Makenna Baker, Highland

Shawnee Simpson, Malad

Emma Clark, Melba

Lexi Mitchell, Middleton

Darian White, Mountain View

Reagan Yamauchi, Soda Springs

Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson

Alternates: Allie Cannon, Blackfoot; Maycee Stenquist, Hillcrest

Metro coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, Soda Springs

REGION GIRLS

Kelly Horning, Coeur d’Alene

Bella Murekatete, Genesis Prep

Rachel Schroeder, Genesis Prep

Bridget Reiken, Lake City

Dejah Wilson, Lake City

Kendyll Kinzer, Lewiston

Taylia Stimpson, Minico

Madison Jackson, Parma

Chevelle Shepherd, Salmon River

Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont

Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem

McKeeley Tonkin, Timberlake

Alternates: Sara Muehlhausen, Lake City; Kaci Haeg, St. Maries; Brooke Stevens, Clark Fork

Region coach: James Anderson, Lake City

METRO BOYS

Cole Alton, Boise

Ellis Magnuson, Borah

Max Rogers, Century

Jake Poulton, Columbia

Deshun Harwell, Century

Brett Kern, Emmett

Jake O’Neil, Fruitland

Kyle Austin, Hillcrest

Kalvin Bowen, Idaho Falls

Spencer Hathaway, Madison

Michael Ure, Ririe

Amoro Lado, Vallivue

Alternates: Trey Shaul, Bear Lake; Andrew VanSickle, Highland

Metro coach: Jeremy Dennis, Borah

REGION BOYS

Kale Edwards, Coeur d’Alene

Jonny Hillman, Genesis Prep

Kon Ajang, Genesis Prep

Donaven Santana, Lewiston

Kobe Matsen, Minico

Gabe Quinnett, Moscow

Jarod Adams, Mountain Home

Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont

Gavven Desjarlais, Post Falls

Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls

Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls

Zack Welch, Wallace

Alternates: Josiah Haaland, Lakeland; Winston Duggan, Twin Falls

Region coach: Matt Harr, Twin Falls

Michael Lycklama

Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.

