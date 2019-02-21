Girls High School Basketball

Shoveling and need a good listen? Check out our podcast full of hoops, football and more

By Dave Southorn

February 21, 2019 02:43 PM

Eagle poses for photos in front the state 5A girls basketball championship banner after defeating Mountain View 51-47 Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
In the newest edition of the 208 Podcast, your hosts Dave Southorn and Jay Tust look back at what they saw in the girls state basketball tournament, along with a Leighton Vander Esch sighting.

The guys also discuss surviving SNOWMAGEDDON, the continuously impressive Boise State women’s basketball team, what Treasure Valley native was the proto-Taysom Hill, start thinking about spring football and more. Check it out!

Listen to this week’s podcast episode above. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher.

Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com.

Dave Southorn, the Idaho Statesman’s Boise State sports reporter, and KTVB sports director Jay Tust are the hosts of the weekly podcast “The 208: Sports. Stats. Stories.”

