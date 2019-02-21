Shoveling and need a good listen? Check out our podcast full of hoops, football and more

In the newest edition of the 208 Podcast, your hosts Dave Southorn and Jay Tust look back at what they saw in the girls state basketball tournament, along with a Leighton Vander Esch sighting.
The guys also discuss surviving SNOWMAGEDDON, the continuously impressive Boise State women’s basketball team, what Treasure Valley native was the proto-Taysom Hill, start thinking about spring football and more. Check it out!
Listen to this week’s podcast episode above. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher.
Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com.
