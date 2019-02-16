Live: Shepherd’s 29 points not enough as Salmon River falls in 1ADII final

Salmon River senior Chevelle Shepherd scored 29 of her team’s 48 points in their 48-56 loss against Carey. Salmon River took second place 48-56 against Carey in the 1A Div. II state girls basketball championship at the Idaho Center on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com