Live: Shepherd’s 29 points not enough as Salmon River falls in 1ADII final

Points were not going to come easily for Salmon River in the 1A Division II girls basketball state championship, but the Savages had one of the state’s most prolific scorers on their side.
True to form, senior guard Chevelle Shepherd was outstanding, scoring 29 of Salmon River’s 48 points against Carey, but the Panthers were able to mix their stout defense with some sharp shooting Saturday morning at the Idaho Center.
Carey’s 56-48 win gave the Panthers their first girls basketball state crown, and left Salmon River with just one its history (1977).
“It’s amazing. We worked so hard all year to get here. We knew they were going to make it tough, but we were ready,” Carey sophomore guard Kylie Wood said.
Wood led Carey (22-1) with 20 points, adding six rebounds and five assists. She was 9-of-10 at the free-throw line, including all four attempts in the fourth quarter. Senior post Kodi Green had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Shepherd scored 76 points for Salmon River (21-3) during the tournament. She was 10-of-20 from the field Saturday, the rest of the Savages were a combined 9-of-32. They were 1-of-13 from 3-point range in the second half, though their 48 points were the most against the Panthers this season.
“They played good defense, and we’ve seen good defenses before. But I think a lot of our young kids were tense, walked in with great big eyes, and (Carey) shot the lights out,” Salmon River coach Paula Tucker said.
Carey was 19-of-35 from the field (54.3 percent) and was 6-of-8 from 3. The Panthers led the entire second half after a halftime tie, opening the third quarter with a 12-2 run. The Savages cut the lead to 48-46 with less than 3 minutes to play, but Carey’s Athana Versis hit a 3-pointer with 2 minutes remaining, and Salmon River only scored once more, at the buzzer.
“I don’t feel like we were on our game, didn’t push the ball as fast as we usually can, and weren’t the best we could be,” Tucker said.
