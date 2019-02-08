A freshman and an extra pair of shorts kept Mountain View girls basketball undefeated

Eagle senior Dana Murray stretches to get the basketball with Mountain View’s Laila Saenz on a loose ball scramble during the 5A District Three girl’s basketball championship Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Timberline High School in Boise. Mountain View won the game 46-34 remaining undefeated at 23-0 heading into the state tournament next week. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com