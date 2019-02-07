Treasure Valley basketball dynasty wins another district title. But it’s not done yet.

Middleton junior Emalie Wood, left, and Caldwell’s Kaydence Moore dive for a loose ball during the 4A District 3 girls basketball championship Thursday at Kuna High. Middleton won the title 38-30. Both teams will play in the state tournment next week. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com