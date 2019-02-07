Treasure Valley basketball dynasty wins another district title. But it’s not done yet.

New year, new coach, new system. But same result.
The Middleton High girls basketball team beat Caldwell 38-30 in the 4A District 3 championship game Thursday at Kuna High, earning the Vikings (22-2) their second district title in the past three years and their seventh in the past 11.
Middleton entered the season in uncharted territory after Andy Jones left the program he built into a juggernaut over 16 years. But the Vikings showed their championship tradition didn’t leave with Jones.
Middleton started the game on a 10-0 run, then turned to its trademark defense after Caldwell whittled the deficit to one point entering the fourth quarter. The Cougars only scored four points the rest of the way.
The win clinches Middleton the Southern Idaho Conference’s top spot in next week’s state tournament, where the Vikings face Mountain Home (19-5) at 1:15 p.m. Thursday at Timberline High.
Caldwell (19-5) heads to state as the SIC’s second seed. It faces the yet-to-be-determined Northern Idaho champ (Lakeland or Moscow) at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Timberline.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more later.
