Girls High School Basketball

Treasure Valley basketball dynasty wins another district title. But it’s not done yet.

By Michael Lycklama

February 07, 2019 10:33 PM

Middleton junior Emalie Wood, left, and Caldwell’s Kaydence Moore dive for a loose ball during the 4A District 3 girls basketball championship Thursday at Kuna High. Middleton won the title 38-30. Both teams will play in the state tournment next week.
Middleton junior Emalie Wood, left, and Caldwell’s Kaydence Moore dive for a loose ball during the 4A District 3 girls basketball championship Thursday at Kuna High. Middleton won the title 38-30. Both teams will play in the state tournment next week. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Middleton junior Emalie Wood, left, and Caldwell’s Kaydence Moore dive for a loose ball during the 4A District 3 girls basketball championship Thursday at Kuna High. Middleton won the title 38-30. Both teams will play in the state tournment next week. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Kuna

New year, new coach, new system. But same result.

The Middleton High girls basketball team beat Caldwell 38-30 in the 4A District 3 championship game Thursday at Kuna High, earning the Vikings (22-2) their second district title in the past three years and their seventh in the past 11.

Middleton entered the season in uncharted territory after Andy Jones left the program he built into a juggernaut over 16 years. But the Vikings showed their championship tradition didn’t leave with Jones.

Middleton started the game on a 10-0 run, then turned to its trademark defense after Caldwell whittled the deficit to one point entering the fourth quarter. The Cougars only scored four points the rest of the way.

The win clinches Middleton the Southern Idaho Conference’s top spot in next week’s state tournament, where the Vikings face Mountain Home (19-5) at 1:15 p.m. Thursday at Timberline High.

Caldwell (19-5) heads to state as the SIC’s second seed. It faces the yet-to-be-determined Northern Idaho champ (Lakeland or Moscow) at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Timberline.

[Related: 4A girls basketball state tournament bracket]

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more later.

  Comments  