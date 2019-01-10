This Idaho basketball team has raised $17,000 for breast cancer. And it’s going for more.

The Boise High girls basketball team has raised more than $17,000 the past 10 years for breast cancer. But it’s not done yet.
The Braves (11-4, 10-3 5A SIC) aim to top $20,000 when they host their 11th annual Pink Zone game at 6 p.m. Saturday against Skyview (2-15, 0-13).
Boise raised a record $3,492.35 last year season, donating all the money to the local chapter of the Susan G. Komen foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps provide resources for screening and diagnostic services.
Boise will raffle off prizes from local business during the game. The top prizes include two round-trip tickets anywhere Southwest Airlines flies and a stay-and-play package the Shore Lodge in McCall.
Raffle tickets are $1, and winners do not need to be present to win.
The Braves filmed a commercial for this year’s game starring the team, detailing that one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer at some point in their life.
The event raised $600 its first year but has grown into a fundraiser that has topped $3,000 each of the past two seasons.
