Girls High School Basketball

This Idaho basketball team has raised $17,000 for breast cancer. And it’s going for more.

By Michael Lycklama

January 10, 2019 04:41 PM

Boise girls basketball aims to raise $20,000 for breast cancer

The Boise High girls basketball team hosts its 11th annual Pink Zone game Saturday, Jan. 12. The game raises money for the Boise chapter of the Susan G. Komen foundation for breast cancer. The Braves have raised more than $17,000 in 10 years.
By
Up Next
The Boise High girls basketball team hosts its 11th annual Pink Zone game Saturday, Jan. 12. The game raises money for the Boise chapter of the Susan G. Komen foundation for breast cancer. The Braves have raised more than $17,000 in 10 years.
By

The Boise High girls basketball team has raised more than $17,000 the past 10 years for breast cancer. But it’s not done yet.

The Braves (11-4, 10-3 5A SIC) aim to top $20,000 when they host their 11th annual Pink Zone game at 6 p.m. Saturday against Skyview (2-15, 0-13).

Boise raised a record $3,492.35 last year season, donating all the money to the local chapter of the Susan G. Komen foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps provide resources for screening and diagnostic services.

Boise will raffle off prizes from local business during the game. The top prizes include two round-trip tickets anywhere Southwest Airlines flies and a stay-and-play package the Shore Lodge in McCall.

Raffle tickets are $1, and winners do not need to be present to win.

The Braves filmed a commercial for this year’s game starring the team, detailing that one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer at some point in their life.

The event raised $600 its first year but has grown into a fundraiser that has topped $3,000 each of the past two seasons.

The Boise High girls basketball team raised a record $3,196 for the local chapter of Susan G. Komen at its ninth annual Pink Zone on Friday, Jan. 13.

By

  Comments  