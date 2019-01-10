Opponents ‘should be scared of us.’ Idaho’s top-ranked girls basketball team shows why.

The Mountain View High girls basketball team has spent the entire season as Idaho’s No. 1 team. It showed why Thursday.
The Mavericks had their way with No. 3 Timberline up and down the court, cruising to a 63-25 victory and invoking the running-clock, mercy rule at the start of the fourth quarter.
Undefeated Mountain View (16-0, 14-0 5A SIC) raced out to an 11-0 lead, forced 21 turnovers and held the Wolves to 7-for-39 shooting (18 percent) for yet another blowout win. Of Mountain View’s 16 victories thus far, 12 were by 20 or more points.
“That’s a statement right there that we can handle any team in the state,” said Mountain View senior guard Darian White, a Montana State signee. “I feel so confident that we can definitely be a state championship team this year.”
White led Mountain View with 20 points, five steals and five assists. Freshman Naya Ojukwu added 11 points and seven rebounds, and junior Laila Saenz finished with nine points and six assists.
