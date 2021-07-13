‘They’re just resilient.’ Idaho soccer team dominates national tournament to win title

The Idaho Inferno U-16 girls soccer team celebrates its U.S. Presidents Cup national title last weekend in Des Moines, Iowa. It is the third team in Idaho history to win a Presidents Cup championship. Courtesy of Idaho Youth Soccer

Another Idaho youth soccer club has made a name for itself on the national stage, showcasing the state’s growing depth and talent.

The U-16 Idaho Inferno girls swept their way to a U.S. Youth Soccer Presidents Cup title last weekend in Iowa, becoming just the third team in Idaho history to win the second-most prestigious tournament put on by U.S. Soccer.

The Boise Thorns’ predecessor, FC Nova, won a U-13 Presidents Cup title in 2018 and a U-16 title in 2011. The Canyon County-based Inferno add a new Idaho face to the national record books.

“It kind of puts us on the map that the soccer in this area is a lot more competitive than people think,” said Patrick Caceres, the coach of the U-16 girls and the youth director for Idaho Inferno. “The only unfortunate thing we have is we can’t play year-round soccer, so it forces us to play indoor or out of state. So the teams that want to be competitive have to take extra measures or spend a lot more money.”

But Inferno has set itself apart as a lower-cost alternative to many of the skyrocketing prices of youth sports. The club started as a recreational program and has moved into the competitive ranks in the past decade.

Caceres said Inferno provides its competitive coaches a small coaching stipend compared to the full-time salaries for coaches in other clubs.

“It kind of pays for your own kid playing,” he said with a laugh.

That opens the door for the club to cast a wide net across the western Treasure Valley. The U-16 side fielded players from the cities of Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton and Fruitland.

That paid off at the national tournament as incoming Fruitland High junior Abbi Roubidoux led the way. She led all goal scorers at the U-16 tournament and was named the tournament MVP.

Middleton’s Annika Guerra earned the golden glove for the fewest goals allowed (three). Caldwell’s Shaelyn Olsen and Middleton’s Grace Moore also made the tournament’s Top 11 team.

The Presidents Cup title capped a dominant run for the Inferno since a 6-0 loss to the Boise Thorns in the finals at the state tournament. That Thorns team, which won a 2018 Presidents Cup title, finished second at Far West in June, one minute shy of a regional title.

Since then, the Inferno outscored opponents 22-4 to win a regional Presidents Cup title. It then dominated the national tournament, outscoring opponents 15-3 in four games, including a 4-1 win over Pennsylvania’s Haverford in the finals.

“They’re just resilient,” Caceres said. “They’ve never, ever given up on themselves.”