She led Skyview to its first 5A state title. Now she’s the top softball player in Idaho.

Skyview shortstop Delaney Keith throws to first base during the 5A softball state championship May 22 at Skyview High in Nampa. For The Idaho Statesman

Delaney Keith helped the Skyview High softball team make history this spring with its first 5A state championship, and now she has been named the top softball player in the state.

Keith made history again Friday as she was named the first Gatorade Idaho Softball Player of the Year from Skyview.

“Delaney Keith is definitely a game-changer for Skyview,” Borah coach Eric Zinn said in a press release. “She is one of the most electric players in the state. She’s a fun player to watch as a fan, but speaking as a coach, she is very difficult to deal with.”

The 5-foot-8 junior shortstop was named Southern Idaho Conference Co-Player of the Year after helping the Hawks go 23-8 and make an unlikely run to a state championship this spring. The Hawks won a play-in game just to make the state tournament.

Keith led the state with 19 home runs and 77 RBIs. She finished the season with a .670 batting average.

She joins recent Idaho Gatorade Players of the Year Gracie Walters (2019-20, Ridgevue), Kaylan Walker (2018-19, Rocky Mountain), Lainey Lyle (2017-18, Middleton) and Lexi Knauss (2016-17, Meridian).