Idaho high school star makes Major League Baseball debut on ’30 minutes of sleep’

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cy Sneed, center, signs autographs for fans before a spring baseball exhibition game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

He wore No. 67 and rocked a bushy beard, and underneath the brim of his Houston Astros hat, Cy Sneed hid tired eyes.

Sneed, a Twin Falls High graduate, made his major league debut Thursday for Houston in the Astros’ 10-0 loss to Pittsburgh. The relief pitcher was called up from Triple-A Round Rock late Wednesday evening as the Astros were in desperate need of bullpen help for their 1:10 p.m. game against Pittsburgh.

“Got a full 30 minutes of sleep,” Sneed told the Houston Chronicle. “I told my wife a whole bunch of times last night, I always thought I could do it and get here, but in the back of my mind there was a little bit of doubt.”

The 26-year-old Sneed pitched six innings, allowing four runs while striking out four and walking one. He helped give the banged-up bullpen some rest, finishing out the game after starter Brad Peacock lasted just three innings. The prior evening, catcher Max Stassi and second baseman Tyler White pitched the ninth inning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sneed, the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 2011, played in college at Dallas Baptist. He was taken in the third round of the 2014 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, and he was traded to Houston following the 2015 season in a deal that sent shortstop Jonathan Villar to the Brewers.

In a team-high 70 1/3 innings at Round Rock, Sneed has posted a 4.48 ERA with 59 strikeouts to 22 walks. He was named to the Triple-A All-Star team the day before he made his MLB debut.

Zeb Sneed, Cy’s older brother, pitched for Northwest Nazarene and was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 11th round of the 2012 draft. The Sneeds grew up in Elko, Nevada, but moved to Twin Falls in 2007, in part to be around the Bruins’ baseball program.