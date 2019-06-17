Idaho native wins 100-year-old golf tournament against the West’s top amateurs

Bishop Kelly High grad Hunter Ostrom poses with the Southwestern Amateur trophy on Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona. Courtesy of the Southwestern Amateur

Bishop Kelly High graduate Hunter Ostrom (2015) shot a 5-under-par 65 in the final round Sunday to win the 104th Southwestern Amateur golf tournament at the Desert Mountain Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The incoming senior at Notre Dame finished the weekend at 16 under, shooting rounds of 66, 65, 68 and 65 to win a tournament that drew some of the top college players from around the western United States.

Ostrom even had a hole-in-one, acing No. 2 from 181 yards during the second round. He held a two-stroke lead entering the last two holes of the weekend before birdieing the final hole.

Previous winners of the tournament include Mark O’Meara (1980), Corey Pavin (1981) and Tom Pernice, Jr. (1982), as well as current PGA Tour members Ryan Palmer (1999), Nick Watney (2002), Kevin Dougherty (2012), J.T. Poston (2013) and Kyle Jones (2014).

Ostrom won 4A individual state titles at Bishop Kelly in 2013 and 2015. He plans to turn pro after graduating from Notre Dame, according to a press release.