Winners of the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Feb. 4-10)

Fans flooded the polls this week, casting 23,220 votes for the Idaho Statesman’s athletes of the week.
Rimrock sophomore Sintia Varela won the top honors in girls basketball after leading the Raiders to the state tournament for the second year in a row and a runner-up finish at the 1A Division I District 3 tournament. She earned 49 percent (4,698) of the 9,670 votes cast this week, edging Horseshoe Bend’s Jade Warren (39 percent).
Marsing senior Enrique Quebrado, a frequent nominee, broke through to win the boys basketball athlete of the week with 59 percent of the 7,308 votes cast. He averaged 26.5 points and 3.5 assists in two league games last week, boosting his 2A WIC scoring average to 19 points a game.
Girls took over the wrestling honors this week after the first Idaho Girls Wrestling Invitational crowned unofficial state champions in Pocatello. Timberline sophomore Aleks del Fierro (120 pounds) and Rocky Mountain freshman Lita Burgara Cruz (113) both won tournament titles, but del Fierro earned 60 percent of the 6,242 votes cast in the wrestling athlete of the week poll.
You can see the full results below. All athletes are nominated by their coaches.
