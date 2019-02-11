Varsity Extra

Winners of the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Feb. 4-10)

By Michael Lycklama

February 11, 2019 02:40 PM

Michael Lycklama Idaho Statesman

Fans flooded the polls this week, casting 23,220 votes for the Idaho Statesman’s athletes of the week. 

Rimrock sophomore Sintia Varela won the top honors in girls basketball after leading the Raiders to the state tournament for the second year in a row and a runner-up finish at the 1A Division I District 3 tournament. She earned 49 percent (4,698) of the 9,670 votes cast this week, edging Horseshoe Bend’s Jade Warren (39 percent). 

Marsing senior Enrique Quebrado, a frequent nominee, broke through to win the boys basketball athlete of the week with 59 percent of the 7,308 votes cast. He averaged 26.5 points and 3.5 assists in two league games last week, boosting his 2A WIC scoring average to 19 points a game. 

Girls took over the wrestling honors this week after the first Idaho Girls Wrestling Invitational crowned unofficial state champions in Pocatello. Timberline sophomore Aleks del Fierro (120 pounds) and Rocky Mountain freshman Lita Burgara Cruz (113) both won tournament titles, but del Fierro earned 60 percent of the 6,242 votes cast in the wrestling athlete of the week poll. 

You can see the full results below. All athletes are nominated by their coaches.

Girls basketball athlete of the week
Anna Veeck, Cole Valley Christian (Averaged 17.5 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals while shooting 65% from the field in district semifinals and final)
Peyton McFarland, Boise (17 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks in state-clinching win vs. Meridian)
Jade Warren, Horseshoe Bend (Averaged 26 points, 23 rebounds, 5.5 blocks, 4 steals in 2 games)
Sintia Varela, Rimrock (Led team to district runner-up finish)

Wrestling athlete of the week
Aleks del Fierro, Timberline (Won 120-pound title and led Timberline to team title at Idaho Girls Wrestling Invite)
Lita Burgara Cruz, Rocky Mountain (Won 113-pound title at Idaho Girls Wrestling Invite)

Boys basketball athlete of the week
Enrique Quebrado, Marsing (Averaged 26.5 points, 3.5 assists in 2 games)
Andre Treadwell, Capital (31 points, game-tying 3-pointer in district play-in game vs. Timberline)

Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.

