Vote now for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Jan. 28-Feb. 2)

By Michael Lycklama

February 04, 2019 02:28 PM

The latest nominations for the Treasure Valley’s athletes of the week stretch from 5A to 1A from all around the Boise metro area.

Fans can cast their ballot for who wins the top honors in wrestling, girls basketball and boys basketball below. Be sure to share this poll with your school’s fans to ensure your favorite candidate wins.

You can catch up with previous winners from Jan. 7-12 and Jan. 14-20.

Voting closes at noon Wednesday.

All candidates were submitted by area coaches.
Wrestling athlete of the week
Sebastian Peterson, Borah (Pinned his way to title at 113-pound title at Weiser Invite)
Riggin Stone, Eagle (Went 7-0 at the Dick Fleischmann Duals)
Diego Martinez, Eagle (Wen 7-0 at the Dick Fleischmann Duals)
Simon Graeber, Columbia (Won the 98-pound title at the Weiser Invite)
Alex Ojukwu, Boise (Undefeated for the second straight year at the Dick Fleischmann Duals)

Girls basketball athlete of the week
Meghan Boyd, Eagle (Averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists to lead Mustangs to third straight district title game)
Jaleesa Lawrence, Meridian (Averaged 12 points, 8 rebounds, 4.5 steals, 1 block to lead Warriors to their first district tournament win in seven years)
Ashley Loucks, Marsing (23 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 9 steals)
Boys basketball athlete of the week
Brett Kern, Emmett (scored 35 points vs. Vallivue)
Cole Hinnenkamp, Liberty Charter (28 points on 65% shooting and 8 rebounds vs. Ambrose)
Paul Yenor, Ambrose (Averaged 20.5 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks in 2 wins)

Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.

