Treasure Valley loaded with wrestling talent. Here are the Top 7 to watch this winter.

The latest classification cycle turned Idaho wrestling on its ear.
The teams that finished second, third and fourth at last season’s 5A state tournament drop down to 4A this winter, creating a log jam of powerhouses at the 4A level and thinning the field in 5A behind juggernaut Post Falls.
The state tournament remains 10 weeks away. But we surveyed the Treasure Valley’s veteran coaches and picked the top wrestlers sure to make waves this winter.
Jonathon Fagen, Fruitland
The 195-pounder enters his senior as one of the most decorated wrestlers in Idaho history, winning a Greco-Roman national title in 2017 and representing the U.S. at the Cadet Greco-Roman World Championships last summer.
But the Cornell commit and reigning Rollie Lane champ has one more item to check off his list — a fourth state title. Only 25 Idaho wrestlers have ever climbed the podium four times, but Fagen starts the season as the heavy favorite to become No. 26.
Kekana Fouret, Columbia
A two-time 5A state champ, the senior guns for a third title this season at 160 pounds in the 4A ranks. His ability to scramble and create points out of seemingly nothing separates him from the field.
“When he’s out of position, he’s not out of position,” Borah coach Justin Gardner said. “He’s always right there and can scramble himself out of unbelievable positions.”
Monte Zufelt, Emmett
The 138-pound senior has already etched his names into the Emmett record books, reaching the state finals each of the past three years. He’s the first in school history to win back-to-back titles at 132 as a sophomore and 138 as a junior. Another title would make him the first three-time state champ in Emmett history.
Michael Mitchell, Kuna
His attacking style earned him a 5A state title as a freshman at 106 pounds and a fourth-place finish at Rollie Lane. The sophomore drops to 4A and moves up to 113 pounds this season.
“He’s always looking to score,” Borah coach Justin Gardner said. “He’s always going after it. He’s going to beat a lot kids on willpower.”
Abe Turpen, Capital
The 195-pounder made an underdog run at state last year, pinning the No. 1 seed in the semifinals in 63 seconds on his way to a 5A state title. The junior remains at 195 this year but won’t surprise anyone this time.
“He’s definitely a kid that can throw you and put you in a bad situation real quick,” Meridian coach Brad Muri said.
Kash Anderson, Bishop Kelly
Known as a basketball school, Anderson put Bishop Kelly back on the wrestling map with his 195-pound state title last season, the Knights’ first since 2010. He’s bounced between 195 and 220 early in the season.
“He’s a hard worker, technical, strong,” Nampa coach Luke Crockett said. “He’s the whole package.”
Angel Rios, Columbia
After winning a state title as a freshman, the junior reached the state finals again last year only to come up second. The reigning third-place finisher at Rollie Lane moves up to 138 pounds and remains a favorite to reach the state finals again.
“He’s definitely a competitor and showed that as a freshman,” Kuna coach Pat Owens said. “He’s much improved, and I think he’s going to be a tough one to beat at that weight class.”
KEY DATES
- Jan. 4-5: Rollie Lane Invite at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
- Jan. 26: Jaybird Memorial Tournament (all girls) at Columbia High
- Feb. 7: Grapple for the Granite at Borah High
- Feb. 15-16: 5A District 3 tournament at Centennial High
- Feb. 16: 4A District 3 tournament at Caldwell High
- Feb. 22-23: State tournament at Holt Arena, Pocatello
