Big change coming to Albertsons Boise Open in 2019

The Albertsons Boise Open will be played in August in 2019 — part of major scheduling changes on the Web.com and PGA tours. The Web.com Tour made the announcement Thursday.
The Boise Open still will be part of the Web.com Tour Finals, where the top 75 players on the Web.com Tour and 75 players from the PGA Tour compete for playing privileges on the PGA Tour for the next season.
But the tournament dates will be Aug. 19-25 (competition rounds Aug. 22-25) as the PGA Tour attempts to conclude its seasons before the NFL season. The Boise Open will be the second of three Finals events — down from four — with the season ending Labor Day weekend. The PGA Tour’s playoffs also are being reduced from four to three events.
The Boise Open traditionally has been played in September — perhaps the best weather month in Boise — but was moved to July for three years when the Web.com Tour Finals system began in 2013. The Boise Open became a Finals event and returned to September in 2016.
The schedule change could help attendance and increase media attention for the Boise Open by ending conflicts with Boise State football. This year, the tournament’s third round was played during the Boise State-Oklahoma State football game. Boise State is scheduled to begin next season Aug. 31 in Jacksonville, Fla., against Florida State.
The Boise Open will be in its 30th year in 2019.
