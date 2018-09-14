Feeling at home in Boise, Australian Drewitt shoots 63, shares lead at Hillcrest

Brett Drewitt is originally from Sydney, Australia, but he doesn’t feel like a foreigner when he’s in Boise.
“My fiancée and I met here in Boise, so being in Boise kind of feels like home,” Drewitt said.
Drewitt certainly made himself feel at home at Hillcrest Country Club on Friday, as he fired the day’s best round at the Albertsons Boise Open. He made seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to post an 8-under-par 63 and surge into a tie for the lead.
Drewitt was the leader in the clubhouse at 10-under for the tournament for a while, and was later joined by Alex Prugh, who was born in Spokane and played at the University of Washington, and South Korea native Sangmoon Bae.
Drewitt started his second round the right way: with a birdie.
“It kind of just went from there,” he said. “I had one little mistake on 18, but I hit the ball well, I putted well and mentally I stayed pretty solid out there.”
He was especially good on a stretch from the 15th hole to No. 17, when he went birdie, eagle, birdie.
That run gave his fiancée, Brianna Salazar, and their dog, Sydney, plenty of reason to celebrate as they followed Drewitt. Salazar was a student at Boise State when she first met Drewitt.
Sydney, a terrier mix, celebrated politely.
“She’s never barked on a golf course,” Salazar said. “She’s used to it. She goes with Brett when he practices at TPC Scottsdale.”
Salazar has traveled with Drewitt to every tournament this season, except for those that were out of the country. Sydney is also a constant companion.
“When things aren’t going great, it gives you something to go home to and make you happy,” Drewitt said.
Things were going great for Drewitt on Friday, however, and he appreciated the support he received from the people he’s met in his time spent in Boise.
“We’ve got a lot of people here cheering for me, and it’s kind of cool,” Drewitt said. “It has a little bit of a hometown vibe to it.”
Check out the Boise Open leaderboard here
STAYING PUT
A year ago, David Skinns was in the mix after two rounds at the Boise Open, but he wasn’t able to see how the weekend would have played out.
Sitting in ninth place, Skinns woke up Saturday morning and learned that his second child was born a little earlier than expected. He withdrew from the tournament and returned to his wife in Georgia.
Fast-forward to this year. Skinns led after the first round as he posted a 7-under 64. Things didn’t go as well Friday, however, as he carded a triple bogey on his second hole, No. 11.
So much for that momentum he had after the first day.
“I lost it instantly,” he said. “I was kind of back in the middle of the field after two holes. … But I stuck with it, and I’m kind of proud of the way I stuck with it.”
Skinns finished his up-and-down round with a 1-over 72, and will begin Saturday’s third round at 6-under for the tournament – still right in the mix.
Maybe after all the craziness he’s experienced in Boise, it’s time for things to settle down.
“Yeah, a routine 65 sounds good,” he said.
Still, when he thinks about his time in Boise, he’ll always have memories of the birth of his second child.
“Last year was weird, but it was great at the same time,” Skinns said. “Hopefully I can have something great happen this weekend as well.”
Leaderboard
Alex Prugh 67-65 (-10)
Sangmoon Bae 65-67 (-10)
Brett Drewitt 69-63 (-10)
Henrik Norlander 66-67 (-9)
Fabian Gomez 65-68 (-9)
Max Homa 68-66 (-8)
Roberto Diaz 68-66 (-8)
Comments