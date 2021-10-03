Eighth-ranked UC Davis uses trick play to rally past Vandals

University of Idaho

Wide receiver Carson Crawford tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to McCallan Castles midway through the fourth quarter and eighth-ranked UC Davis held on to beat Idaho 27-20 on Saturday night.

UC Davis’ Trent Tompkins threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jared Harrell that tied the game 20-20 with 14:08 remaining. On the Aggies’ next series, Tompkins lateraled to Crawford, who then hit Castles in stride for the go-ahead score. Castles made the diving catch while dragging a defender across the goal line with 8:05 to play.

Idaho’s Mike Beaudry threw an interception to Devon King near midfield on the Vandals’ final possession with 1:34 left.

UC Davis freshman Miles Hastings was 15-of-27 passing for 144 yards with a touchdown and interception in his first start for the Aggies (5-0, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Tompkins completed all four of his pass attempts and added 85 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Beaudry completed 22 of 35 passes for 255 yards. Elisha Cummings had 15 carries for 125 yards rushing for Idaho (1-3, 0-1). Zach Borisch had a pair of touchdown runs and finished with 82 yards rushing.