Idaho Vandals close in on most successful football home record in decades

Idaho offensive linemen Logan Floyd (left) and Brian Robinson sing the Vandals’ fight song after beating Cal Poly on Nov. 2 at the Kibbie Dome. Lewiston Tribune

It’s statistically impossible for Idaho’s football team to make the playoffs.

With two games remaining, the Vandals (4-6, 2-4 Big Sky) are in danger of finishing with four wins for the second consecutive season. If that happens, this might be looked upon as a new low point for a program that won a bowl game three years ago and was in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2017, before it became the first FBS team to move down a classification.

So when senior cornerback Lloyd Hightower left the Kibbie Dome after practice Tuesday, he felt reassured and, admittedly, a little surprised by the lack of a morose attitude.

“I know the character of this team. Everyone’s on the same page,” said Hightower, who’ll be one of 11 seniors honored by UI during Senior Day at 2 p.m. Saturday (Pluto TV) against No. 6 Sacramento State.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“You’d think I’d have to keep them engaged, but everyone seems to be already. I don’t have to do anything or say anything. No one had to be like, ‘Come on.’ Everyone was already locked in, ready to go.”

Coming off a somber 42-17 rout at then-No. 6 Montana, the Vandals somehow had one of their more sleek, energetic practices of the year. Chances are, it’s because they’ll be home this weekend, where things have been much less grim.

“You could see last week — home-field advantage is huge,” said senior quarterback Mason Petrino, who was jolted by a raucous environment last week in Missoula, Montana, on the way to four turnovers, his fourth multiple-giveaway game in the league in five played. Three of those games were away from home for Petrino, who leads the conference with 15 total turnovers, 11 in away games. Petrino’s completing 69 percent of his passes at home and 54 percent on the road. “I still don’t get it, but we win here, so let’s keep doing it. I’ve had a good record here, the team’s had a good record here.”

Throughout the tenure of this senior class, the Vandals are 14-7 in the Kibbie Dome, the best four-year mark at home since 1995-98 (15-3). This season, UI is 3-1 against Football Championship Subdivision teams in Moscow (and 4-1 overall).

If the Vandals defeat the Hornets, it’ll be the first time in 23 years they’ve won five games at the Dome in one season.

UI’s tallied 177 points in its home FCS contests, compared to 41 on the road, where it’s 0-3 and has not won a game in 711 days.

“It’s probably the most important game of the year,” junior running back Dylan Thigpen said. “We have to send the seniors out with something special.”

IDAHO STATE: The Bengals (3-7) have lost four in a row and play Saturday at BYU (1 p.m.). The game will air on BYUTV.