University of Idaho men’s basketball coach placed on administrative leave

The Idaho Vandals head coach Don Verlin pleads with the officials in the second half during the quarterfinal game against the San Jose State Spartans at the 2011 WAC Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 10, 2011 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Nevada. Shawn Raecke / Idaho Statesman

University of Idaho men’s basketball coach Don Verlin has been placed on paid administrative leave, Idaho spokesman Michael Walsh told the Idaho Statesman on Tuesday.

The Spokesman-Review was the first to report the news.

The initial agreement for the leave was 10 days, but it is a “fluid situation,” Walsh said. Verlin’s leave began last Thursday, May 23.

On the same day Verlin was placed on leave, Idaho self-reported three potential violations to the NCAA, Walsh said. The specifics of those potential violations were not disclosed.

“Consistent with the requirements of NCAA membership, the University of Idaho has submitted to the NCAA enforcement staff a self-report identifying what the university believes to be violations of NCAA bylaws within the men’s basketball program,” Walsh said in a statement.

The three assistant coaches on Verlin’s staff “had no change in their employment,” Walsh said.

An update can be expected by June 8 at the least, Walsh said, the day that athletes return to campus for summer school.

Verlin has the most wins of any coach in Idaho history and holds a record of 177-176.