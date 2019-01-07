Idaho Vandals

Boise QB, Idaho coach will join College Football Hall of Fame

By Chadd Cripe

January 07, 2019 08:48 AM

Jake Plummer, a 1993 Capital High grad and former Arizona State quarterback, seen here May 2, 1997 with the Arizona Cardinals, is on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time.
Capital High graduate Jake Plummer and former Idaho football coach Dennis Erickson will join the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2019 class of inductees, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

Plummer starred as a quarterback at Arizona State from 1993 to 1996. He was a first-team All-American in 1996, when he finished third in Heisman Trophy voting and led the Sun Devils to an 11-1 record. The Sun Devils won the Pac-10, finished the regular season undefeated and played a thrilling Rose Bowl. He still ranks third in school history with 8,827 passing yards.

He’s joined in this class by Erickson, who coached at Idaho (1982-85, 2006), Wyoming (1986), Washington State (1987-88), Miami (1989-94), Oregon State (1999-2002) and Arizona State (2007-11). Erickson won two national titles at Miami and was a Pac-10/Pac-12 coach of the year at three different schools. He was the first Vandals coach to post a winning record in four consecutive seasons.

The induction is Dec. 10 in New York.

