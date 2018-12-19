9 Idaho high school football stars sign with DI programs; see Idaho, Idaho State classes

Dreams came true for nine former Idaho high school football players Wednesday on the early signing day for Division I football programs.
Declo running back Keegan Duncan signed his letter of intent with Boise State, the only one bound for the FBS (so far). Eight others put pen to paper to play in the Big Sky at the FCS level.
Idaho nabbed the state’s leading rusher in Rocky Mountain running back Nick Romano and 2018 Coeur d’Alene offensive lineman Noah Gunn. Gunn originally signed with Air Force last season.
“We got two great players from our own state,” Idaho coach Paul Petrino said. “Nick is a great running back. He rushed for over 2,000 yards and won the state title while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. He’s exactly who we want at Idaho. Noah is a great talent who is going to come in and compete for a starting spot. With what we have coming back, he gives us a chance to have the type of offensive line we had during the bowl year.”
Meanwhile, Idaho State scored two in-state products in Bishop Kelly tight end Jackson Lightner and Gooding defensive lineman Jake McGinnins.
Montana hauled in Mountain View tight end Joey Elwell, Coeur d’Alene quarterback Kale Edwards and Grangeville defensive lineman Noah Kaschmitter. And Capital offensive lineman Jack Vering signed with Montana State.
IDAHO VANDALS SIGNINGS
RB Marquese Albert, 5-8, 185, New Orleans
LB Tanner Brooks, 6-4, 217, Spokane, Wash.
QB Nate Cisco, 6-4, 180, Franklin, Tenn.
S Satchel Escalante, 6-0, 182, Scottsdale CC
OL Noah Gunn, 6-5, 290, Coeur d’Alene (2018)
BUCK Austin Holt, 6-3, 255, College of the Desert
LB Jalan Jenkins, 6-1, 209, Butte College
BUCK Coleman Johnson, 6-0, 240, Fayetteville, Ark.
RB Kiahn Martinez, 5-8, 190, Denver
WR Sean McCormick, 5-10, 180, Fallon, Nev.
RB Nick Romano, 5-11, 201, Meridian (Rocky Mountain)
WR/S Camren Thomas, 6-1, 185, San Pedro, Calif.
DL Siliveinusi “Vei” Tomasi, 6-1, 310, Laney College
IDAHO STATE BENGALS SIGNINGS
TE Jackson Lightner, 6-4, 224, Boise (Bishop Kelly)
DB Keithan Gooden, 5-9, 165, Calabasas, Calif.
DB Ja’Maree Boone, 5-10, 161, Harbor City, Calif.
DL Jake McGinnis, 6-1, 288, Gooding
LB JoJo Sanchez, 5-11, 235, Nyssa, Ore.
QB Sagan Gronauer, 6-1, 200, Las Vegas
DB Junior Damuni, 6-0, 180, Providence, Utah
OTHERS FROM IDAHO TO FCS SCHOOLS
TE Joey Elwell, Mountain View (Montana)
QB Kale Edwards, Coeur d’Alene (Montana)
DL Noah Kaschmitter, Grangeville (Montana)
OL Jack Vering, Capital (Montana State)
