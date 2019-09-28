With shutout victory, College of Idaho football stays unbeaten

College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski on what to expect from Yotes College of Idaho football coach Mike Moroski explains the rise of the Yotes, who are ranked No. 10 in NAIA, and what to expect from a game day in Caldwell. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK College of Idaho football coach Mike Moroski explains the rise of the Yotes, who are ranked No. 10 in NAIA, and what to expect from a game day in Caldwell.

A road trip to cold, rainy Billings, Montana, this weekend did nothing to deter the red-hot College of Idaho football team.

Recording their first shutout victory since 1976, the Coyotes (4-0, 4-0 NAIA Frontier Conference) dismantled Rocky Mountain College 42-0 to stretch their winning streak to 10 straight dating back to last season.

Nick Calzaretta rushed for 148 yards in the rain and 44-degree temperatures, including a 93-yard TD scamper in the first quarter, and the Yotes amassed 338 yards on the ground. Their defense held the Bears to less than 120 total yards, including just 33 on the ground.

QB Darius-James Peterson threw for 125 yards and had a TD pass to Grayson McClain in the first quarter, and Dominic Garzoli had a pair of scoring runs, from 35 and 24 yards out. Garzoli finished with 86 yards on just five carries.

C of I has a bye next week and then travels to Helena, Montana, on Oct. 12 to face Carroll College.