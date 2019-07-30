Six seasons after resurrection, College of Idaho football picked as preseason favorite

The College of Idaho football team was picked as the preseason favorite in the Frontier Conference entering the 2019 season. Insides the Lines Photography

After closing last season on a six-game winning streak, the College of Idaho football team enters 2019 with sky-high expectations. And they aren’t limited to the Caldwell campus.

The Frontier Conference coaches and the media covering the NAIA league both picked C of I to win the league this fall. The Yotes received five of eight first-place votes in the coaches’ poll and five of 15 first-place votes in the media poll.

Southern Oregon and Montana Western ranked second and third in both polls.

The Yotes return all 11 offensive starters, including three-year starting quarterback Darius-James Peterson, and nine defensive starters after going 6-5 last year. They started 0-5 before winning six straight to close the year as the No. 22-ranked team in NAIA, the highest ranking in program history.

Peterson was a second-team all-conference pick last fall, and College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said he expects another big season from the senior.

“Our team revolves around our quarterback, Darius-James Peterson,” Moroski said in a live stream of his comments at the Frontier Conference media days. “His senior season is coming up, and we can’t find enough ways to do what he does best.

“He loves to compete. He can throw the ball deep. He can throw the ball short. He can run the ball. He’s improved so much in his decision making. We’re excited about where we are with him, what we’re doing with him.”

Moroski also singled out senior left tackle Josh Brown and sophomore defensive end Keagan McCoy as players to watch. The 6-7, 290-pound Brown was a first-team all-conference pick last fall, and Moroski said he could get some looks from NFL scouts. McCoy is a Capital High grad and the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. He could play as many as seven positions on defense.

The College of Idaho starts the season at home at 1 p.m. Aug. 31 against Eastern Oregon.

COACHES’ POLL

Team (1st-place votes) Last year Pts 1. College of Idaho (5) 6-5 44 2. Southern Oregon (2) 6-4 40 3. Montana Western (2) 6-4 31.5 4. Montana Tech 5-5 30 5. Rocky Mountain 8-4 29 6. Eastern Oregon 6-4 28.5 7. Carroll 5-6 13 8. Montana St.-Northern 1-10 8

MEDIA POLL