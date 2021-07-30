He was a prolific scorer at Boise State. Now Derrick Alston Jr. gets an NBA shot.

Former Boise State men’s basketball player Derrick Alston Jr. didn’t hear his name called Thursday during the NBA Draft, but he’ll get the chance to play in front of some pro scouts this summer.

Alston will take the court for the Golden State Warriors summer league team, according to his agent, Mark Bartelstein at Priority Sports Entertainment. The Warriors are scheduled to play in the California Classic on Aug. 3 in Sacramento.

The 6-foot-9, 190-pound native of Houston, Texas, declared for the NBA Draft last year but retained his eligibility and ultimately returned to school for his senior year. He helped the Broncos go 19-9 and beat SMU last season in the opening round of the NIT before falling to Memphis.

If he had been drafted, Alston would have been the third Boise State player to be picked in the past four years, following Chandler Hutchison, who went No. 22 overall to the Chicago Bulls in 2018, and Justinian Jessup, taken by the Warriors with pick No. 51 last year.

After joining the Broncos as a walk-on in 2016, Alston finished his career as a three-time All-Mountain West pick, earning first-team honors last season with a team-high 17 points a game. He averaged 18.1 points a game against conference teams, and he was one of four Division I players in the country to score at least 475 points while shooting at least 44 percent from the field, 38% from three-point range and 85% at the free throw line.

Alston ranks No. 9 on Boise State’s all-time scoring list with 1,479 career points, and he was a top-10 finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award the past two years. As a redshirt junior in 2019-20, he became the 31st player in program history to score 1,000 career points, and the 554 points he scored that year rank No. 11 in single-season school history.

Alston’s father, Derrick Alston Sr., was the No. 33 overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft, and he spent three years in the league — playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks — before spending 16 years playing professionally overseas. He was a player development coach for the Houston Rockets from 2012 to 2015, and he has been the head coach of the Westchester Knicks in the G League since 2019.