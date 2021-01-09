Former players are thankful Boise State stayed ‘in the family’ in hiring Andy Avalos

Former Boise State defensive lineman Chris Wing will never forget the first play of new head coach Andy Avalos’ playing career.

It was 2001, Avalos was a freshman linebacker at Boise State and the Broncos were at South Carolina, which was led that year by 230-pound running back Derek Watson. He carried the ball on the first play of the game and Avalos — giving up at least 30 pounds — met him in the hole and drove him backwards.

Wing, a defensive end at Boise State from 1994 to 1996, was watching the game from his home in Boise and said the collision made him jump off his couch.

“He filled the hole like a champ,” Wing said. “The guy is a total stud, and now he’s matured and come along. The whole Bronco Nation, as far as alumni and guys that played, has to be ecstatic right now.”

Sources confirmed to the Idaho Statesman Friday night that Avalos was Boise State’s choice to replace former football coach Bryan Harsin, who was introduced at Auburn on Christmas Eve. Boise State confirmed the hire Saturday morning.

“Andy left no doubt that he was the individual that would continue building on the well-established culture within Bronco Football,” Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement. “His passion for this program was evident, and I am excited for our student-athletes, our staff and Bronco Nation.”

Avalos spent the past two seasons as Oregon’s defensive coordinator. Before that, he coached at Boise State from 2012 to 2018 and spent his final three seasons as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator.

Boise State culture ‘comes with winning’

There were coaches outside the program who were connected to the Broncos’ search, including Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, but former players say it was important to them that Boise State hired from within the family.

“I was really concerned they were going to bring an outsider in who didn’t understand what it takes to be a great player at Boise State,” Wing said. “Part of the magic of Boise State is the alumni and the former players. He’s going to fill his staff with some former Broncos, and that makes me happy.”

There has been no official word about how Avalos will fill his staff, but he follows a long line of former Boise State players and coaches who have gone on to become the Broncos’ head coach.

Harsin was a quarterback and offensive coordinator for the Broncos before taking over the program in 2014. Chris Petersen was offensive coordinator before he was promoted to head coach in 2006. The man he replaced, Dan Hawkins, also began his career at Boise State as an assistant coach.

The last head football coach hired at Boise State without a direct tie to the program was Dirk Koetter in 1998.

“Culture is the first thing that comes with winning, and if you want to continue that, you need someone who has seen it, felt it, touched it and bled for it, and I think that’s Andy,” former Boise State defensive lineman Alex Guerrero said.

“If you have not been part of the Bronco family along the way, it’s hard to grasp and get the feeling of what the culture is here,” added former Boise State kicker Tyler Rausa.

Those who played or coached with Avalos say he embodies the culture that has made Boise State one of the most recognizable college football programs in the country.

As a player, he wasn’t physically imposing — measuring 5-foot-10 — and his time in the 40-yard dash wasn’t all that impressive, but Avalos led the Broncos in tackles in three of his four seasons and he left the program ranked No. 4 all-time with 355 tackles. He still ranks No. 5 in program history.

“When I played, it wasn’t ‘Alex, go make a play.’ It was hold up the linemen so the linebackers can go make a play, and that’s what Andy did,” Guerrero said. “Andy did more with less than anyone could know, and when you have lived that, you can coach that.”

Avalos recruited Rausa out of high school and brought him to Boise State from Riverside Community College. He also recruited several of the players who took the field for the Broncos last fall, such as special teams ace Avery Williams, tight end John Bates and safety JL Skinner. Williams and Bates declared for the NFL Draft on Christmas Eve.

“He’s the best fit that I think Boise State could have hired,” Rausa said. “He’s going to bring a whole other level of competitiveness. He’s going to bring a defensive mindset, and I think he’s going to take our recruiting to the next level.”

Oregon signed the top-ranked recruiting classes in the Pac-12 in 2019 and 2020, according to 247Sports, and the Ducks have the conference’s top-ranked class again this year.

Andy Avalos to bring defensive perspective

Hiring a coach with a defensive background was important to a lot of former players.

“You’ve got to score points, but a defense can win you championships,” Wing said.

Over Avalos’ seven seasons as a coach at Boise State, the defense ranked in the top 25 nationally in turnovers forced six times, including top-10 performances in 2012 and 2014. The Broncos forced 31 turnovers in both 2014 and 2015.

Former Boise State tight end Jake Roh credited much of the Broncos’ defensive success under Avalos to his attention to detail and his ability to get the most out of every player on the field.

“Andy is an intense dude, and things would get heated in practice between the offense and defense,” Roh said. “He’s a guy who knows how to make sure his players get the job done.”

In 2019, Avalos’ first season as Oregon’s defensive coordinator, the Ducks led the Pac-12 in sacks (41), tackles for loss (97) and interceptions (20).

Boise State has struggled to create turnovers the past two seasons, and finished with just three in seven games last fall.

“I think he’s the Kellen Moore of the defense. He has an answer for everything,” Rausa said. “He’s such a smart coach, and he takes pride in special teams as well.”

Other coaches considered for BSU job

Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore and Montana State head coach Jeff Choate were also candidates for the job. Moore opted to sign a contract extension to remain as the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator.

Choate got a visit from Dickey on Thursday, but he announced Friday evening on Twitter that he was staying at Montana State.

God is good. I’m so thankful for all the love and support I’ve received over the past several weeks. While I’m appreciative to have had the opportunity to engage with Boise State, I’m thankful to be the head coach at Montana State University. #UnfinishedBusiness#GoCatsGo — Jeff Choate (@CoachChoate_MSU) January 8, 2021

Wing said he’s pleased with the Broncos’ choice, but he also would have been happy with Choate, who coached linebackers, running backs and special teams at Boise State from 2009 to 2011.

“Anyone who played for Jeff Choate loves him,” Wing said.

More reactions from former Boise State players and coaches:

My thoughts on the Boise HC job are pretty simple. A big piece of what makes Boise such a special place is that we hire from within or hire someone who has been apart of our culture. Key word culture! Not to say ours is any better than anyone else’s but it is unique to us. — Brandyn Thompson (@BThompson_BT) January 7, 2021

Let’s goooooo . I love me some Avalos, he’s a winner! Exciting times ahead for Bronco Nation . I can’t wait to watch what he implements, who he staffs and how this all pulls together. I’m excited for the future of Bronco football and Los leading the Broncos got me like.. pic.twitter.com/fMHx29dNSX — Derek Schouman (@DerekSchouman) January 9, 2021

“If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you” Coach Avalos gave a whole meeting to the defense once on that life topic. That phrase was ingrained in my head and was a huge reason why I made a career change that has changed my life forever. That’s what I meant by culture — Elliot Hoyte (@elliothoyte) January 9, 2021

A long tradition of excellence continues! Congrats to a great person & Coach, Andy Avalos! @BroncoSportsFB began a long time ago with a foundation set by Lyle Smith. @BoiseState stays great because of community & campus support that attracts quality people! #bleedblue #upperdecks https://t.co/Ioe2P6hJSw — Dan Hawkins (@CoachHawkinsUCD) January 9, 2021

I need to see a video of Coach Avalos coming back into the team room again️ I know the Squad gone go crazy welcoming him back — Akilian Butler (@_Akilian) January 9, 2021

I can tell you from experience of the highest level of the game. Playing for a defensive minded Head Coach is DIFFERENT. You will notice a difference from on all sides of the ball. Mark my words. @BroncoSportsFB — Alex Guerrero (@GridironDreams) January 9, 2021

Plenty of current players chimed in as well:

2021 Bronco Nation Lets Get It https://t.co/7MNjRUlEc2 — Deuce 2️⃣ (@king_khalil2) January 9, 2021

The stampede is coming.... best move or get trampled — Scott Matlock (@Scott_Matlock28) January 9, 2021

Big time!! We already know what’s coming — Daniel Cantrell (@DanielgdCantrel) January 9, 2021