How Taysom Hill’s hometown — Pocatello — defined him and led him to New Orleans

You want to encapsulate Taysom Hill’s hometown in three words, do it this way: Born and raised.

Everything is connected here. Residents tie the blue-collar mindset of the community to its foundation as a crucial stop on the Union Pacific Railroad in the 1880s, the site of one of the largest repair and maintenance facilities west of the Mississippi River. People came here to work hard, and they passed that trait onto their children, who stayed here and passed it on to their children. They stayed because it was quiet, because it was a good place to raise a family and earn a living.

Because of that, this is a place that detects the presence of outsiders. Alarm bells go off when you ask someone to explain what “finger steaks” are — they’re strips of deep fried steak served with cocktail sauce, by the way, a dish that originated in south Idaho. Inquire about the local beer selection and you’ll catch some sideways glances. You mean you don’t know? They want to know why you’re in their Pocatello.

And so you tell them you came here to learn about their famous native son, the one who, like them, was born and raised here, but who left the idyllic setting of the Portneuf river valley between snow-capped peaks in a dogged pursuit of becoming a starting NFL quarterback. The one who, 12 years after he left, finally realized that dream last week with the far-away New Orleans Saints.

You tell them all that. But then, everyone has something to say.

There are those who are eager to open up the vault. They want to tell you all about the preternatural athletic exploits across Pocatello, about the fourth-grader who ran with seventh-graders, who eventually ran out of older, bigger kids to compete against. He just became peerless then.

They laugh at how big he looks in old team pictures, a granite mountain rising above the runts in a No. 3 Highland High School uniform. They rave about his humility and his quiet, constant leadership. They marvel at his determination to elevate above the tumultuous path he’s had to follow since he left.

Others only know of Hill through what they’ve heard about him, or in some cases, what he did to them. That is why local bartender Henry Gonzalez hears Taysom Hill’s name, laughs, and says, “Hated the guy.” He laughs again when he sees a raised eyebrow, and he carries on with his business.

Gonzalez works at the Union Tap Room. It’s a recently renovated space in a section of the historic Hotel Yellowstone, an iconic building in Old Pocatello that has stood for more than 100 years. The train cars from the Union Pacific rail line are visible from the big bay window behind the bar.

Born here, raised here, Gonzalez attended Pocatello High School, known locally as Poky High, the crosstown rival of Hill’s Highland High alma mater. Gonzalez graduated a year before Hill, and explains that he doesn’t actually hate Hill, but his memories of sharing a field with him aren’t fond.

“You’re sitting there thinking, ‘Dang, how is this guy doing this?’ ” Gonzalez said. “We’re over here doing everything we can to try to stop him, but there’s just no way to do that.”

Now he watches Hill do that to other people, and he takes delight in it. He is not alone. Gonzalez hears people talking about Hill all the time. The community tunes in when the Saints are in a nationally televised game. He got a kick out of imagining what other Americans must’ve thought when they saw Hill’s hometown flash across the screen: What the hell is Pocatello, Idaho?

“Hey, this guy’s from Poky, you know?” Gonzalez said. “You want to see them succeed.”

The people who know Hill feel this, too. His parents and his old coaches can’t go to the grocery store here without someone approaching them and wanting to know the latest, to offer well wishes. In this place where everybody knows at least a little something about everybody else, Taysom Hill is a source of civic pride.

“I don’t know if you classify it as feeling ownership, but they just thrive on (how) one of our own has made it to that level,” said his father, Doug Hill.

Taysom Hill is Pocatello’s emissary to the world, and he is finally getting his opportunity on the big stage.

Football tradition

The funny thing about a place like Pocatello producing a football star like Taysom Hill is this isn’t even the first time this has happened.

Once, Merril Hoge was Taysom Hill. The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and ESPN analyst, who was born and raised here, and also made a name for himself at Highland High before starting at Idaho State — which is also located in Pocatello.

“Some of my best friends still live there,” Hoge said. “I’ve always had great support there. I went from kindergarten through college in my hometown, so I didn’t know you could do anything outside of Pocatello, Idaho, outside of play football until the Steelers drafted me.”

Before that happened, Hoge spent his summers doing backbreaking work. Once, he worked as a cowboy. Another summer he moved heavy pipes for local wheat and potato farms. He believes that sort of hard labor filters through the community, and is part of why it has produced three NFL football players: Him, Hill and former Bears fullback Bryan Johnson.

All three are part of the proud football tradition here. Pocatello is something of a Mountain West football cradle.

Beyond the three NFL players, Pocatello has also served as home for some household football names.

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis played and coached at Idaho State. In Press Box, a local sports bar, a framed Bengals jersey hangs in the corner, a relic from when Lewis invited the proprietor’s son to Cincinnati to watch a game with field passes.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter was born and raised in Pocatello, attending both Highland High School and Idaho State. The bartender at Press Box said the place gets packed whenever Koetter returns home for a visit.

Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne was born in Pocatello, and though he moved away when he was 4 years old, his family made the pilgrimage back every year to hit up some staples.

“There’s an Italian restaurant there called Buddy’s,” Byrne said. “My parents who are 75 years old, tell stories about going to Buddy’s in college, and it’s still there.

“You want to get the sausage sandwich, and get it with the sauce on the side that you can dip in.”

Byrne said he has a picture hanging in Pocatello, too, at Buddy’s. A local recognized him when he was there for dinner.

‘Hurry up, son’

Gino Mariani was not born here, but he made a career here. He moved here to play at Idaho State, and has been coaching in the town for 31 years now, the past 20 as Highland High School’s head coach.

That’s long enough to know all four of the Hill children. His first job was at Pocatello High, where he coached against Jordan, a standout linebacker. When he took over at Highland, Dexter was his first starting quarterback. Celeste played on his girls basketball team. Taysom first showed up in his youth camps, running with — and past — the older kids. Mariani couldn’t wait to get his hands on him.

“I was like, ‘Dang, hurry up, son,’ ” Mariani said.

When Taysom earned the starting quarterback job as a junior, Mariani scrapped the West Coast offense he’d always used and studied tape of the spread offense Urban Meyer ran at Utah.

“I mean, what a waste he would’ve been if I would’ve put him under center and just handed off every down,” Mariani said. “You’re not showing off his talents.”

The Taysom Hill story at Highland should sound familiar: When Mariani brought him up to varsity, the team already had an established starter at quarterback, so they found a place for him to play. He started at wide receiver. He played safety and cornerback. He was the starting kicker and punter. He still holds the school record for single-season punting average (44.7 yards), and he made two of the longest five field goals in school history (both 47 yards).

He played linebacker in a pinch, too.

Chris Frost was Hill’s high school basketball coach and the football defensive coordinator. During one playoff game, Highland’s starting linebacker got hurt, and Frost pleaded with Mariani for some help.

“I said, ‘I’ve got to have Taysom,’ ” Frost said. “Well, Taysom comes to play, they try to run a play, he hits the hole and he drills a guy. Gets a stinger in his left shoulder. And he comes off and that arm’s hanging. And Gino is looking at me and says, ‘He’s done playing linebacker!’

“But Taysom’s in on the next series on offense, because his left shoulder is stinging, so he can still throw (with his right arm) and run and do his thing. … We ended up winning.”

Highland rode Hill all the way to the state title his 2008 senior season. He racked up a school-record 3,706 yards of total offense that year and was named the All-Idaho Player of the Year. That he is still doing those things now at the highest level is a sort of badge of honor for the community.

“The love affair with Taysom now is people are very proud to say, ‘Yeah, I’m from Pocatello; that’s where Taysom grew up,’ ” Mariani said.

But it wasn’t always that way.

Small towns have long memories. You can still hear the anger in Mariani’s voice when he brings up the rivalry game against Pocatello High in Hill’s senior season.

Pocatello High was set to receive the opening kickoff, and Hill was Highland’s kicker. As he approached the ball, a Pocatello High player screamed toward him. Right after Hill’s foot made contact, as he was lifting his head to watch the ball take flight, the Pocatello High player crushed Hill with a brutal hit.

“My whole body went numb,” Mariani said. “I thought, did that just happen? No flag, nothing. … I almost had a come apart. I’ve never been so furious in my life.”

Why would somebody do that? Mariani has been trying to figure it out all these years, but he’s never reached a suitable answer. They are proud to see him now, but back then, he believes, some were jealous of Hill’s talent.

Gonzalez, the bartender at Union Tap Room, doesn’t need much of a prompt. The play is sort of infamous around here. He wasn’t on the Pocatello team when it happened, but he was angry about it and said a lot of alumni were mad, too. He suggests checking out a clip of the play on YouTube.

“Search ‘Taysom gets rocked,’ ” he said. “You’ll see why it was f***ed up.”

Honor in 7

It is snowing in Pocatello on Thanksgiving morning when Natalie Hill answers the phone.

Natalie and Doug Hill, Taysom’s parents, are not here. They drove nine hours to Denver the day before where Jordan, the oldest son, lives. The entire family minus Taysom congregated in Colorado for the holiday, and they were hoping to watch him play the Broncos the following Sunday, but fans were recently banned amid rising COVID cases in the area.

Doug and Natalie grew up in rural Idaho communities about 25 miles south of Pocatello. They moved here in the 1970s, established roots and stayed put. They first owned a house in town walking distance from the elementary and high schools their four kids attended, but they yearned to return to the country. So in Taysom’s junior year, they built a house on five acres on the edge of town.

“We thought we better get out in the country while we still have some help at home,” Doug said. “So we built out there, and he was very helpful.”

It is not a big city, but it is the perfect size for them. There is a closeness to Pocatello they appreciate. It is a place that knows and takes care of its own.

Their four kids are separated by nine years. All are athletes, and three played college sports. Jordan was named the Idaho Player of the Year in 2000 and played defensive tackle at Arizona State. Dexter was a first-team all-state quarterback and earned JUCO Player of the Year honors at Scottsdale (Arizona) Community College.

Taysom and Dexter, separated by six years, were especially close. The Hill family said it was Dexter who taught Taysom how to play the position when he was younger.

But tragedy struck the Hill family. Dexter battled injuries throughout his playing career and became addicted to opiates in the process. He was 31 years old — a year older than Taysom is now — when he died as a result of his addiction in 2016.

This year was the Hill family’s fifth Thanksgiving without Dexter, and time’s passage has not made it easier. Doug and Natalie both struggled to contain their emotion when talking about him. They have relied on their three pillars to get through the grief: Their faith, their family and their community.

The Hills are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Their faith tells them they will be reunited with Dexter someday. Together, as a family, they held onto that plan, and their community reinforced it.

“So many people sent cards and came over,” Natalie said. “We had so many at his viewing and his funeral, it was unreal. We felt nothing but love and support everywhere we went.”

To honor Dexter, Taysom approached his BYU teammate Beau Hoge, Merril’s son, and asked if he could borrow the No. 7 uniform — the number Dexter wore — for the upcoming season. He has continued that practice since joining the Saints.

“This is something that doesn’t go away,” Taysom said in a 2018 interview with The Times-Picayune. “Dex was my absolute biggest fan. I know that he would be so proud to see where I’m at.

“It’s still tough for me as I get ready for a game, it’s emotional. But it means so much to see our last name on the jersey with the No. 7 right under it. I’m honoring him.”

Just beaming

After the biggest day of his professional life, Taysom was contemplative. He’d spent a lot of time in the days leading up to his first NFL start at quarterback thinking back on his path, about the people who stayed at his side and encouraged him to stay the course.

When he left Pocatello, Hill went on a two-year mission to Australia for the LDS church before starting his college career. Mariani remembered telling him at the time he had his whole life to do a mission, but a small window to play sports. A lot of people thought that way, Doug said. But Hill was resolute in his commitment.

“He was blessed with his talent and his skill set, and he thought, ‘I will repay that,’ ” Doug said.

Taysom arrived at BYU as a 20-year-old freshman. He married his wife, Emily, there. She was instrumental in guiding him through the tough times that followed. He was at BYU for five years and saw four of them end prematurely with an injury.

“I even wondered at times whether he should keep going,” Natalie said. “I thought, ‘Oh, I can’t see you go through this again.’ ”

Put 1,000 people in the same situation, seeing their tremendous talent dragged down in disappointment every year because their bodies failed them, and how many carry on and power through? Is it even in the double digits?

“He’s always thought, ‘I don’t want to look back and say, what if? What if I would’ve continued to pursue?’ ” Doug said.

It has been 12 years since Taysom left the place he was raised. The time in between has been marked by tragedy and personal hardship, but it has also been rewarding. Even in this year that has been horrible for so many, he signed a multi-million dollar contract that gave him financial security ($16 million in the two-year deal was guaranteed). He and Emily welcomed a son, Beau, and he finally achieved his lifelong ambition.

Pocatello is paying attention. The local sports apparel store has the No. 7 Saints jersey with Hill’s name on the back prominently displayed in the front window — something made possible only because the store clerk fought with corporate to get Taysom Hill jerseys in stock for four years. When Hill started last Sunday, Mariani paced in front of his TV, watching. Warren Whitaker, Hill’s offensive line coach at Highland, shed a tear.

“The bottom line is, it’s just so rare,” Whitaker said. “The odds of somebody even making it to the NFL in the first place from a town this size is really amazing in my mind.”

Frost, Taysom’s high school basketball coach, put it this way: “We probably went through a Merril Hoge era. And now I think it’s the Taysom Hill era in Pocatello.”

Everybody here understands how big this is, because everybody had his or her own unique part in it.

They were either there with Hill along the way, or they knew someone who was. They’ve been following Hill’s career for more than a decade now, and they know the peaks and valleys. And they see it in a familiar face.

“When he makes a big play in the NFL, the smile, the emotion that he shows, to me it’s almost like the guy is releasing the inner emotions from what has happened to him in the past because now he’s there, you know?” Whitaker said.

Doug and Natalie booked a flight out to New Orleans when they found out their son would finally get the starting position he’d spend years working toward. Their son was tremendous in his starting debut, leading the Saints to a 24-9 win against the rival Falcons. After the game, they waited for him outside the player’s entrance in the Superdome’s adjoining parking garage.

As Emily held Beau, Doug and Natalie stood off to the side and Taysom stepped out. That smile that an old friend recognized from a TV screen thousands of miles away — well, there it was again, in person this time.

“Just beaming, right?” Doug said.

Taysom Hill’s Pocatello came to him, because this moment after everything that preceded it was too big not to see up close. They were their own little community, and they were overwhelmed by the joy of it.