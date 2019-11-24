Boise State Football
Boise State football stays put in latest AP Top 25
Despite a lopsided win on Saturday night at Utah State, Boise State remained at No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 poll and No. 19 in the Coaches’ Poll.
With third-string quarterback Jaylon Henderson starting his second straight game and true freshman running back George Holani posting a career-high 178 rushing yards, the Broncos (10-1, 7-0 MW) cruised past Utah State, 56-21, to clinch the Mountain Division title and home-field advantage in the Mountain West championship game.
Cincinnati and Memphis continue to lead the Group of Five teams vying for a New Year’s Six bowl, though they’ve switched spots. This week, the Tigers (10-1) jumped the Bearcats and moved to No. 17 after a 49-10 blowout against USF. Cincinnati (10-1) fell to No. 18 after hanging on to beat Temple 15-13.
The Broncos are back in action Friday at Colorado State (1:30 p.m., CBSSN).
▪ ▪ ▪
This is Idaho Statesman Assistant Editor Chadd Cripe’s AP ballot:
1 LSU
2 Ohio State
3 Clemson
4 Georgia
5 Alabama
6 Utah
7 Oklahoma
8 Baylor
9 Minnesota
10 Florida
11 Penn State
12 Wisconsin
13 Michigan
14 Auburn
15 Oregon
16 Iowa
17 Notre Dame
18 Memphis
19 Boise State
20 Cincinnati
21 Virginia Tech
22 Oklahoma State
23 Appalachian State
24 Virginia
25 Navy
Dropped out: Texas A&M, SMU
