Boise State football stays put in latest AP Top 25

Despite a lopsided win on Saturday night at Utah State, Boise State remained at No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 poll and No. 19 in the Coaches’ Poll.

With third-string quarterback Jaylon Henderson starting his second straight game and true freshman running back George Holani posting a career-high 178 rushing yards, the Broncos (10-1, 7-0 MW) cruised past Utah State, 56-21, to clinch the Mountain Division title and home-field advantage in the Mountain West championship game.

Cincinnati and Memphis continue to lead the Group of Five teams vying for a New Year’s Six bowl, though they’ve switched spots. This week, the Tigers (10-1) jumped the Bearcats and moved to No. 17 after a 49-10 blowout against USF. Cincinnati (10-1) fell to No. 18 after hanging on to beat Temple 15-13.

The Broncos are back in action Friday at Colorado State (1:30 p.m., CBSSN).

This is Idaho Statesman Assistant Editor Chadd Cripe’s AP ballot:

1 LSU

2 Ohio State

3 Clemson

4 Georgia

5 Alabama

6 Utah

7 Oklahoma

8 Baylor

9 Minnesota

10 Florida

11 Penn State

12 Wisconsin

13 Michigan

14 Auburn

15 Oregon

16 Iowa

17 Notre Dame

18 Memphis

19 Boise State

20 Cincinnati

21 Virginia Tech

22 Oklahoma State

23 Appalachian State

24 Virginia

25 Navy

Dropped out: Texas A&M, SMU