Boise State’s Mahone turns self in over unpaid speeding ticket, won’t face discipline

Boise State running back Robert Mahone was injured in the first half of the Broncos’ loss to BYU on Oct. 19. Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin said on Monday that the injury is not season ending. AP

Boise State running back Robert Mahone turned himself in Wednesday on a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant stemming from an unpaid speeding ticket, according to the team.

A spokesperson said Mahone turned himself in at the Ada County Sheriff’s Office when he learned about the outstanding warrant. The spokesperson said Mahone is not expected to be disciplined by the team.

Mahone, a redshirt junior, opened the season with a career-high 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Florida State. He was injured in the Broncos’ loss to BYU and missed Boise State’s wins over San Jose State and Wyoming. He returned last weekend against New Mexico and briefly left that game with an injury, but returned to finish the contest.

Boise State travels to Utah State on Saturday (8:30 p.m., CBSSN).

