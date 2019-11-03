Boise State stays put in latest AP Top 25, Coaches’ polls

After Saturday’s come-from-behind win at San Jose State, the Boise State football team remained at No. 21 in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches’ polls, both of which were released on Sunday.

The Broncos had to overcome a 10-point deficit and make a fourth-quarter comeback for the second time this season. The first time was in the season opener against Florida State. On Saturday, freshman running back George Holani’s third rushing touchdown put the Broncos (7-1, 4-0 MWC) ahead for good, and they went on the win, 52-42. He finished with four touchdowns on the ground and a career-high 126 rushing yards.

After its 54-48 win against SMU over the weekend, Memphis (8-1, 4-1 AAC) jumped Boise State to No. 19. Cincinnati (7-1, 4-0 AAAC) remains the high-ranked Group of Five team at No. 17. SMU (8-1, 4-1 AAC) fell the No. 23. The Mustangs are followed by San Diego State (7-1, 4-1 MWC) and Navy (7-1, 5-1 AAC), which broke into the top 25 this week.

Boise State returns home this weekend to face Wyoming (6-2, 3-1 MWC) at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

