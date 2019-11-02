Boise State Football
Live: Boise State will be without three starters vs. San Jose State; no word on QB
The Boise State football team returns from its bye week to play Saturday night at San Jose State in San Jose, California. The Spartans have two surprising nonconference wins against Arkansas and Army.
The game will air on CBS Sports Network. That’s channel 139/1139 on Cable One, 221 on DirecTV and 158 on Dish Network.
Follow the scoring and news throughout the game below:
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
XX — xxx.
NEWS AND NOTES
Three starters out for Boise State
The Broncos were down three starters on Saturday night. Running back Robert Mahone and safety Kekoa Nawahine were injured in the first half of the loss to BYU. Neither was available against San Jose State.
On the offensive end, that means more work for freshman running back George Holani, who posted 97 yards on the ground against BYU. It could also mean more carries for sophomore Andrew Van Buren.
Defensively, Tyreque Jones will step in for Nawahine. Jones stepped in earlier this season while fellow safety DeAndre Jones was injured.
Senior left guard John Molchon, a captain, also was out — a surprising development. Molchon also has started at left tackle and right tackle this season because of injuries. He was wearing a protective boot on his right foot before the game.
The Broncos haven’t named a starting quarterback but true freshman Hank Bachmeier wasn’t listed as out before the game. He missed the BYU game with a hip injury.
Quick hits
Boise State wore all white but with an orange helmet decal. ...
THIS WEEK’S COVERAGE
Who has the edge, players to watch
Boise State focuses on interception drought
Former Boise State QBs Rypien, Finley get promoted
Three questions and two score predictions
Harsin teaches freshman life lesson
San Jose State QB in ‘full control’
Comments