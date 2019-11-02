Boise State Football
Fans guide: How to watch the Boise State football game vs. San Jose State
The Boise State football team returns from its bye week to play Saturday night at San Jose State in San Jose, California. The Spartans have two surprising nonconference wins against Arkansas and Army.
The game will air on CBS Sports Network. That’s channel 139/1139 on Cable One, 221 on DirecTV and 158 on Dish Network.
NO. 21 BOISE STATE AT SAN JOSE STATE
When: 8:30 p.m. MT Saturday
Where: CEFCU Stadium (30,456 grass), San Jose, California
TV: CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
Records: Boise State is 6-1 overall, 3-0 Mountain West; San Jose State is 4-4, 1-3.
Series: Boise State leads 13-0 (last meeting: Boise State won 45-31 in 2016 in Boise)
Vegas line: Boise State by 17
Weather: 63 degrees, clear, 4 mph wind at kickoff
