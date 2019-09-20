Instant Analysis: Boise State’s perfect September sets stage for another memorable run

Boise State wide receiver CT Thomas (6) runs the ball into the end zone defended Air Force defensive back Zane Lewis (6) after after pass from quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Final score: Boise State 30, Air Force 19

Records: Boise State is 4-0, Air Force is 2-1

Why the Broncos won: The Broncos’ defense played a masterful game and bought enough time for the offense to figure out the Falcons’ defense, which has given the Broncos fits for years. Trailing 13-10 in the second half, the Broncos marched 77 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown, made a fourth-and-1 stop, went 52 yards for another touchdown, and grabbed an interception to pull away 23-13.

Main takeaway: The Broncos overcame a ton of adversity to post a 4-0 record through September — the second time in eight years they’ve made it through August/September unscathed. They erased an 18-point deficit in the opener at Florida State, a game that was in danger of being canceled and was moved to a new location on 48 hours’ notice; they returned home for a short week and survived a sloppy offensive performance against a tough Marshall team; and after dispatching FCS Portland State, they had to deal with Air Force’s triple option on another short week. Boise State also has played without one of its most important defensive players, safety DeAndre Pierce, and starting right tackle John Ojukwu for the past three games.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Now the Broncos can get some rest after this frantic opening stretch, give true freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier time to digest what he’s learned in this whirlwind month and maybe get some players healed before returning to the field. They already are No. 20 in the polls and could climb even higher before they play at UNLV in two weeks. And they’ll face only one top-80 opponent (per SP+ rankings) in their next six games: Oct. 19 at BYU.

The Broncos are 4-0 for the first time since 2016, when they reached 7-0 before crumbling down the stretch with losses to Wyoming, Air Force and Baylor. That was the only time they’ve been 4-0 since the 2008-11 Kellen Moore teams started that way every season.

The Broncos certainly are in the thick of the New Year’s Six debate — although they’re stuck behind UCF as long as the Knights are undefeated.

Player of the game: Senior Sonatane Lui made an insane 16 tackles from his nose tackle spot. Most importantly, he teamed with David Moa on the fourth-and-1 stop that gave the Broncos the ball back up 17-13 early in the fourth quarter.

Play of the game: Boise State wide receiver John Hightower made a 14-yard grab at the Air Force 10-yard line on third-and-5 with Boise State leading 17-13. Two Air Force defenders were in the area and at least one of them, if not both, had a chance to catch the ball as it caromed around the bodies. But Hightower corraled the ball on the ground and Boise State scored on the next play.

What’s next: Boise State has a bye next week and plays Oct. 5 at UNLV.

This is a breaking news post that will be updated throughout the night.