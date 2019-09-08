Boise State Football
Kellen Moore shines in debut as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator
Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore made his debut as the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator Sunday — and quickly became one of the hottest topics in the NFL.
Quarterback Dak Prescott was fantastic operating Moore’s attack as the Cowboys whipped the New York Giants 35-17.
In the third quarter, as the Cowboys marched toward their fifth touchdown, the announcing crew on FOX’s game of the week praised Moore.
Moore also was trending on Twitter.
“What a debut for Kellen Moore, first-year offensive coordinator,” FOX announcer Joe Buck said.
“He’s got a lot of pieces to work with,” FOX analyst and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman added. “And, I mean, he’s really utilized them all. He’s given them all an opportunity.”
Prescott was 25-for-32 for 405 yards and four touchdowns in the game. His rating was 158.3 — the highest possible in the NFL system.
Moore was Boise State’s starting quarterback from 2008 to 2011, posting a 50-3 record. His win total is a college football record, and he was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2010.
He was a backup quarterback in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and Cowboys from 2012 to 2017. He retired to become the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach in 2018.
Moore wasn’t the only Bronco who figured prominently in the game. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence combined on a strip sack.
