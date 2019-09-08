Kellen Moore shines in debut as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator

Cowboys QB coach Kellen Moore on Dak and transitioning from playing to coaching First-year QB coach Kellen Moore talks about Dak Prescott and transitioning from player to coach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK First-year QB coach Kellen Moore talks about Dak Prescott and transitioning from player to coach.

Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore made his debut as the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator Sunday — and quickly became one of the hottest topics in the NFL.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was fantastic operating Moore’s attack as the Cowboys whipped the New York Giants 35-17.

In the third quarter, as the Cowboys marched toward their fifth touchdown, the announcing crew on FOX’s game of the week praised Moore.

Moore also was trending on Twitter.

“What a debut for Kellen Moore, first-year offensive coordinator,” FOX announcer Joe Buck said.

“He’s got a lot of pieces to work with,” FOX analyst and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman added. “And, I mean, he’s really utilized them all. He’s given them all an opportunity.”

Prescott was 25-for-32 for 405 yards and four touchdowns in the game. His rating was 158.3 — the highest possible in the NFL system.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, right, talks with quarterback Mike White, left, during the second half a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman) Roger Steinman AP

Moore was Boise State’s starting quarterback from 2008 to 2011, posting a 50-3 record. His win total is a college football record, and he was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2010.

He was a backup quarterback in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and Cowboys from 2012 to 2017. He retired to become the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach in 2018.

Moore wasn’t the only Bronco who figured prominently in the game. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence combined on a strip sack.