Rypien will get another shot at backup QB job in Denver Broncos’ preseason finale

Brett Rypien gave Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio something to think about.

Although the former Boise State quarterback was far from perfect in Denver’s 10-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, he did just enough in his second NFL appearance to warrant another look in the Broncos’ final preseason game.

Fangio said in his postgame press conference broadcast on DenverBroncos.com that Kevin Hogan and Rypien will play Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals to determine who will serve as backup quarterback to starter Joe Flacco now that 2019 second-round draft pick Drew Lock is out indefinitely with a sprained thumb on his throwing hand.

Lock sustained the injury in the Broncos’ third preseason game and exactly how long he will be out is uncertain, The Denver Post reported.

“There’s definitely some things to be learned from this game, and I’m excited, man. I’m excited to keep learning,” Rypien said in a postgame press conference broadcast on DenverBroncos.com. “I kind of got my first taste of just being out there and getting into the rhythm of drives and everything tonight. It felt really good to be out there and I want to just keep learning, keep getting better every single day, and that’s all I can really do.”

Rypien replaced Hogan with 1:55 left in the second quarter and the game tied at 3-3. The Denver rookie then proceeded to complete his first five passes to get the Broncos down to the Rams’ 20-yard line. Kicker Brandon McManus finished off the drive with a 38-yard field goal to give the Broncos a 6-3 lead at the break. Rypien went 5-for-6 passing for 29 yards and a QB rating of 86.8 in the first half.

The second half didn’t go as smoothly for Rypien. He finished the game 14-for-23 passing for 80 yards with no touchdowns and was unable to orchestrate a go-ahead score. He threw one interception and was also sacked for a loss of 9 yards. His quarterback rating was 49.2.

“I thought there was some good. We had my first kind of true 2-minute drive there at the end of the first half,” Rypien said. “Kind of got rolling there. I didn’t think we were as sharp in the third quarter. I wanted that throw back on that pick there for sure, but overall it was great to get out there, great to get some experience.”

Hogan was 8-for-12 for 69 yards and a QB rating of 81.6.

“I think if I kind of take the day-to-day mentality and approach to everything that everything will kind of work itself out,” Rypien said. “I wanted to come out here and put some good film out there tonight and we’ll see when I go back and watch it, but for the most part I thought it was pretty good.”

Rypien signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent following a Boise State career in which he became the Mountain West’s all-time leading passer and No. 13 in FBS history with 13,581 passing yards.

Denver has one preseason game remaining. The Broncos host the Arizona Cardinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bronco Stadium at Mile High in Denver.