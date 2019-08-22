Boise State Football
Boise State football names captains for 2019 season. Here’s who will lead team.
Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin named three captains for the 2019 season on Thursday.
The leaders for this year, all seniors, are offensive lineman John Molchon, safety Kekoa Nawahine and defensive tackle David Moa. They were selected by their teammates, Harsin said on Twitter.
Molchon and Nawahine are third-year starters. Moa, who starred during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, is returning from a torn Achilles tendon that forced him to miss nearly all of last season.
The Broncos open the season Aug. 31 against Florida State in Jacksonville, Florida.
The annual Fan Fest is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. Admission is free.
