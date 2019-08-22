Boise State football names captains for 2019 season. Here’s who will lead team.

Boise State OL John Molchon on chemistry, Jake Stetz Boise State senior guard John Molchon talks about the offensive line’s chemistry, new scholarship lineman Jake Stetz and looking to Florida State. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State senior guard John Molchon talks about the offensive line’s chemistry, new scholarship lineman Jake Stetz and looking to Florida State.

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin named three captains for the 2019 season on Thursday.

The leaders for this year, all seniors, are offensive lineman John Molchon, safety Kekoa Nawahine and defensive tackle David Moa. They were selected by their teammates, Harsin said on Twitter.

Molchon and Nawahine are third-year starters. Moa, who starred during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, is returning from a torn Achilles tendon that forced him to miss nearly all of last season.

The Broncos open the season Aug. 31 against Florida State in Jacksonville, Florida.

The annual Fan Fest is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. Admission is free.