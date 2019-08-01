Boise State football falls just short of Top 25; Clemson, Alabama claim top spots

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin has led the Broncos to two straight Top 25 seasons. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Boise State football team just missed cracking the USA Today Coaches’ Poll preseason edition on Thursday.

The Broncos finished 27th in voting with 118 points, stuck behind schools like Washington State, Syracuse, Stanford, Iowa State, Northwestern (161) and Nebraska (152). Florida State, Boise State’s opening opponent, received four points.

Clemson and Alabama, the sport’s dominant powers, took the top two spots. UCF is the favorite from the Group of Five conferences again — coming in at No. 17. UCF finished No. 12 last year.

No other Group of Five team was in the Top 25.

Utah State and Fresno State of the Mountain West tied for 35th in the preseason poll.

Last year, Boise State finished No. 24 in the Coaches’ Poll with a 10-3 record. Fresno State was No. 18 and Utah State was No. 21.

Boise State has appeared in the Top 25 at least once for 17 straight seasons, starting in 2002. The Broncos have finished in the Top 25 in 12 of those seasons.

The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll will be released Aug. 19.