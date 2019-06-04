Return of the black? Check out Boise State football’s color schemes for 2019 season

Bronco fans get a preview of Boise State’s football team at annual spring game Boise State's football gave Bronco fans their first look at the 2019 team at the annual spring game scrimmage on the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State's football gave Bronco fans their first look at the 2019 team at the annual spring game scrimmage on the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium.

The last two Boise State football seasons have been missing it, but on Sept. 20 it will be back — a blackout at Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos have not donned their black uniforms since Nov. 4, 2016, in a home game against San Jose State. The team altered its uniforms before the 2017 season and hasn’t sported black since. They certainly could for this year’s blackout against Air Force.

On Tuesday, the school announced its 2019 color schemes for all of its games so fans can dress accordingly.

HOME GAMES AT ALBERTSONS STADIUM

Friday, Sept. 6 vs. Marshall, 7 p.m. (ESPN2) — Tri-color. Wear blue in sections 8, 12-15, 20-23, 27, 29, 31, 35, 104, 108, 120-123, 127, 131, 135 and the Stueckle Sky Center. Orange in North End Zone, sections 5, 7, 9, 11, 24, 26, 28, 30, 32, 34, 101, 103, 105, 107, 109, 111, 124, 126, 128, 130, 132 and 134. White in all others.

Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. Portland State, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2) — Orange out. Wear orange in all sections.

Friday, Sept. 20 vs. Air Force, 7 p.m. (ESPN2) — Blackout. Wear black in all sections.

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Hawaii, TBA (ESPN Networks) — Blue and orange. Wear blue in sections 5-35, 120-123 and North End Zone. Orange in all others.

Saturday, Nov. 9 vs. Wyoming, TBA (ESPN Networks) — Blue out. Wear blue in all sections.

Saturday, Nov 16: vs. New Mexico, TBA (ESPN Networks) — Spirit theme. Wear your favorite Boise State gear, regardless of color.

ROAD GAMES

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Florida State in Jacksonville, 5 p.m. (ESPN) — Blue

Saturday, Oct. 5: at UNLV, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) — Blue

Saturday, Oct. 19: at BYU (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU) — Orange

Saturday, Nov. 2: at San Jose State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) — Orange

Saturday, Nov. 23: at Utah State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) — Orange

Friday, Nov. 29: at Colorado State, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network) — Blue