Ten summers in, ‘Boise State family’ keeps camp rolling with help from players of all ages

Alex Guerrero on Gridiron Dreams’ Boise State ties Former Boise State defensive lineman Alex Guerrero talks about the Broncos’ connection to his 10th annual Gridiron Dreams football camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Boise State defensive lineman Alex Guerrero talks about the Broncos’ connection to his 10th annual Gridiron Dreams football camp.

It looked like organized chaos — more than 100 kids ages 6 to 12 running around, corralled by a bunch of guys who created mayhem on Boise State’s nearby blue turf.

In the midst of it all was Alex Guerrero, a two-time All-WAC defensive lineman for the Broncos, the ringmaster of the football circus on the microphone at the Caven-Williams Sports Complex.

Guerrero was all smiles, seeing the kids having a good time, working with his friends at the 10th annual Gridiron Dreams Football Academy, which he started. The camp’s coaches included a ton of ex-Boise State players, like Ryan Clady, Legedu Naanee, Jared Zabransky, Rees Odhiambo and Cedrick Wilson.

“This thing is just as much the people that help us coach as it is (the logistical side) ... that’s the most special part,” Guerrero said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The academy has grown into a two-day high school camp and the youth camp, and will include another camp June 14-15 in Twin Falls, along with one in Fruitland for the first time on June 22.

Some of the players helping with the camp didn’t play with Guerrero, like Odhiambo and Wilson, both currently on NFL rosters in Arizona and Dallas, respectively. Current players Jaylon Henderson, Kekaula Kaniho, Avery Williams and Andrew Van Buren helped out, too. Clady, who played nine NFL seasons (2008-16) and was named to four Pro Bowls, has helped at eight Gridiron Dreams camps.

“It’s a good time to come out here, catch up with some of the fellas, help the kids,” Clady said. “It’s great to see the younger guys come out and help, I think it says a lot about the Boise State family.”

Guerrero owns Elite Sports Society, an athletic marketing company based in Phoenix. He’s hoping to eventually hand off the camp to someone in the Boise area. Former Boise State receiver Jerard Rabb assists him with the logistical side of the camp.

Among Guerrero’s ESS clients is Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who was a coach at last year’s Gridiron Dreams camp. Guerrero and Lawrence talked there about having the Pro Bowler host his own camp, which came to fruition May 25.

“I work with players from other programs now, they hear that we all come together,” Guerrero said, adding that it’s not common at other schools. “... we wanted to continue to be plugged in, to continue to give back, with different generations, it’s really cool.”