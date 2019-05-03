Raiders bring back last season’s leading rusher, former Boise State great Doug Martin

Raiders’ Derek Carr speaks highly of running back Doug Martin In a May 29 press conference, Derek Carr describes Doug Martin's work ethic since the Oakland Raiders signed the running back to a one-year, free agent contract in March. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a May 29 press conference, Derek Carr describes Doug Martin's work ethic since the Oakland Raiders signed the running back to a one-year, free agent contract in March.

He is back in the silver and black.

Former Boise State running back Doug Martin re-signed with the Oakland Raiders on Thursday evening after spending the first few months of the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

Martin, who spent his first six NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spent the 2018 season with the Raiders. He led the team with 723 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He also added 18 receptions for 116 yards. He finished the season with a few highlights, rushing for 107 and 100 yards against the Broncos and Bengals in the final two games.

“Hopefully we can keep him around here. He’s a heckuva football player,” coach Jon Gruden said in December, before the 100-yard games.

The 723 yards Martin had on the ground were his most since 2015, when he rushed for 1,402 yards in Tampa. In his career, he has rushed for 5,356 yards and 30 touchdowns. Martin’s signing was made important after free-agent addition Isaiah Crowell tore an Achilles tendon in offseason workouts earlier this week.

This upcoming season will be the last for the Raiders in Oakland as the team prepares to move to Las Vegas in 2020. The Raiders drafted Alabama running back Josh Jacobs in the first round last Thursday.

▪ The Minnesota Vikings opened rookie minicamp on Friday, and third-round pick Alexander Mattison spoke with the media. Mattison, who wore the same number as Martin (22) at Boise State, will be No. 25. He spoke highly of the Broncos’ culture and how he hopes it can translate to his new home.

“It’s not in the Blue, but it’s in the blood and sweat and tears that put in the Blue,” Mattison said. “There’s guys in there, if you walk in there you’ll see guys that just give it their all. It’s the culture, it’s contagious, and I think as long as that culture’s there, it’ll continue to grow.”