Boise State football finds new defensive coordinator from within, hires new assistant

Boise State football has found its new defensive coordinator, and he’s being promoted within.
The Broncos announced Jeff Schmedding has been promoted from outside linebackers to coach to lead the team’s defense after Andy Avalos departed for Oregon earlier this month. Schmedding was previously defensive coordinator at Eastern Washington.
Also announced was the hiring of Zac Alley as inside linebackers coach. Alley recently had been named nickels coach at Charlotte. He was a former Clemson graduate assistant.
Defensive line coach Spencer Danielson has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator.
