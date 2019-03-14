Boise State Football

Boise State football finds new defensive coordinator from within, hires new assistant

By Dave Southorn

March 14, 2019 11:57 AM

Boise State’s football team began its first day of spring camp Friday, March 1, 2019 with an indoor practice at the Caven-Williams Sports Complex.
Boise State’s football team began its first day of spring camp Friday, March 1, 2019 with an indoor practice at the Caven-Williams Sports Complex. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State’s football team began its first day of spring camp Friday, March 1, 2019 with an indoor practice at the Caven-Williams Sports Complex. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Boise State football has found its new defensive coordinator, and he’s being promoted within.

The Broncos announced Jeff Schmedding has been promoted from outside linebackers to coach to lead the team’s defense after Andy Avalos departed for Oregon earlier this month. Schmedding was previously defensive coordinator at Eastern Washington.

Also announced was the hiring of Zac Alley as inside linebackers coach. Alley recently had been named nickels coach at Charlotte. He was a former Clemson graduate assistant.

Defensive line coach Spencer Danielson has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator.

  Comments  