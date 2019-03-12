Boise State Football

Ex-Boise State center, Council High grad finds new NFL team for $9 million a year

By Dave Southorn

March 12, 2019 03:23 PM

Denver Broncos center Matt Paradis (61) during drills at training camp July 31 in Englewood, Colo.
From 8-man football to Boise State walk-on to an eight-figure contract.

Matt Paradis, a Council High graduate who played for Boise State from 2009-13, was one of the most sought-after NFL free agents, and has reportedly found a new landing place.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Paradis intends to sign with the Carolina Panthers for three years and $27 million. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports half of the deal, $13.5 million, is guaranteed.

Paradis had spent the first five years of his career with the Denver Broncos and made slightly more than $2.9 million last season. Per Spotrac, his $9 million annual salary makes him the seventh-highest paid center in the NFL.

Recent reports had connected Paradis to the Jets, and that even though the Broncos were initially hesitant to offer a big contract, they were still in the mix. Rapoport said the Panthers’ deal was “out of nowhere.”

Paradis had played 3,850 consecutive snaps before breaking his leg Nov. 4 in a loss to the Texans. He’s started in all 57 games he’s played. Despite the season-ending injury, he finished the season as Pro Football Focus’ No. 3-ranked center. ESPN ranked him as the No. 11 available free agent.

