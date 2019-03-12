Ex-Boise State center, Council High grad finds new NFL team for $9 million a year

From 8-man football to Boise State walk-on to an eight-figure contract.

Matt Paradis, a Council High graduate who played for Boise State from 2009-13, was one of the most sought-after NFL free agents, and has reportedly found a new landing place.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Paradis intends to sign with the Carolina Panthers for three years and $27 million. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports half of the deal, $13.5 million, is guaranteed.

Paradis had spent the first five years of his career with the Denver Broncos and made slightly more than $2.9 million last season. Per Spotrac, his $9 million annual salary makes him the seventh-highest paid center in the NFL.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman

Recent reports had connected Paradis to the Jets, and that even though the Broncos were initially hesitant to offer a big contract, they were still in the mix. Rapoport said the Panthers’ deal was “out of nowhere.”

Paradis had played 3,850 consecutive snaps before breaking his leg Nov. 4 in a loss to the Texans. He’s started in all 57 games he’s played. Despite the season-ending injury, he finished the season as Pro Football Focus’ No. 3-ranked center. ESPN ranked him as the No. 11 available free agent.